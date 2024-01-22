“Just Gives Men Power Over Us!” Fury As Aussie Brand Uses A Man To Model Its Swimwear

“Just Gives Men Power Over Us!” Fury As Aussie Brand Uses A Man To Model Its Swimwear
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Aussie swimwear brand Moana Bikini is being lashed by customers after the brand used a man to model its latest range of cossies.

Moanna – owned by body positive influencer Karina Irby – shared an Instagram video over the weekend of model Jake Young strutting around in a white “sugar slinky one-piece” reportedly worth $130.

The brand has already amassed more than half a million followers and loyal customers across the world.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOANA BIKINI (@moana_bikini)

However, the promotion didn’t sit well with a number of Moana fans.

“Sorry but moana this is not how u empower women. This is once again giving men the power over us and saying they do it better,” one person posted.

Another added: “Horrible marketing. Why is it that everyone is trying so hard to be ‘woke’? The model is gorgeous but this is not it.”

“Is that a man? I thought you were about empowering women?” a third wrote. “Men seem to be trying to take over everything women hold sacred.

“Our safe spaces, our identity and now our fashion. I’m sorry you support whatever you like but I don’t agree with men in women’s swimsuits and trying to market it towards women. I’ve been a loyal customer for ten years but I’m done.”

However, Moana was having none of the criticism, instead preferring to blame its customers.

“If Jake in our bikini upsets you that much we feel as though this may be a you problem,” Moana posted in response.

The model, Jake Young, also responded: “There are many different types of women. Women with different anatomy to what you consider ‘normal’,” he wrote.

“I am not a woman nor have I ever claimed to be. This post is simply empowering a minority & I’m forever grateful for that. Your hate is a reflection of your own insecurities, not mine.”

However, the marketing stunt also had its fans too.

“Obsessed! Thank you for always being inclusive in your sizing and models! Number one reason I will always support your brand,” said one.

Another added: “The perfect amount of masculine beauty and feminine beauty combined!”

“Bathing suits are for anyone who wants to wear them. Why does someone in a bathing suit bother you so much?” penned a third.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

Jake Young Karina Irby Moana Bikini

Latest News

Former Mindshare & News Corp Australia Exec Sharb Farjami Named GroupM North America CEO
  • Advertising

Former Mindshare & News Corp Australia Exec Sharb Farjami Named GroupM North America CEO

Sharb Farjami has been named as GroupM’s North America CEO. Previously Wavemaker’s North America CEO, Farjami spent one year in the job before moving upstairs after Kirk McDonald departed at the end of last year. Farjami spent almost a decade in Australia before heading to the US, serving in a variety of roles across the […]

The Daily Aus Unveils “Grown Up” Brand Identity Refresh Via Hatrik House
  • Media

The Daily Aus Unveils “Grown Up” Brand Identity Refresh Via Hatrik House

The Daily Aus (TDA) have launched a complete brand refresh, from creative agency Hatrik House, to reflect the youth news outlet ‘growing up’. It’s the first time the brand has had an update since it was founded by Sam Koslowski and Zara Seidler over 6 years ago. Alongside refreshed fonts, colours, and logos, the biggest […]

Cricket Australia & Cricket For Climate Drive Change With Major Solar Project
  • Marketing

Cricket Australia & Cricket For Climate Drive Change With Major Solar Project

Cricket Australia (CA) and Cricket for Climate have collaborated to install solar power at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Brisbane. Lead image: Pat Cummins At Launch Of Cricket For Climate last year The plan will save $50,000 in energy costs in the first year and will also see a 398-tonne decrease in the amount […]

Woman online shopping on smart phone fashion clothes at home
  • Technology

Ipsos Iris Data Declares Retail And Apps The Biggest Website Winners In 2023

The cost of living crisis in 2023 saw Australians flock to shopping websites and apps to hunt for value and convenience, with retail-related companies dominating audience growth in the top 100 consumer websites and apps in 2023; however, Open AI, owners of ChatGPT, topped the list as consumers embraced AI technology, according to Ipsos iris […]

Quantcast Announces Senior Appointments In Singapore Amid Significant APAC Growth
  • Advertising

Quantcast Announces Senior Appointments In Singapore Amid Significant APAC Growth

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, has announced three new senior appointments in its Singapore office, following sustained growth across its APAC operations. Lavin Vaswani (lead image) has been appointed commercial director, Asia; Jayaram Gopinath Nagaraj has been named group agency lead, Asia; and Joyce Seah joins the business as head of client success, APAC. […]

Nick Henderson Joins Magnite From GroupM
  • Advertising

Nick Henderson Joins Magnite From GroupM

Magnite has announced the appointment of Nick Henderson to the newly created role of lead, revenue solutions for New Zealand. Working with managing director for ANZ, Yael Milbank, Henderson will work closely with premium publishers to uphold  Magnite’s market reputation and maximise local opportunities.  He will also focus on building key relationships with demand partners […]

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Nab Julie Matheny From Mother London
  • Advertising

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Nab Julie Matheny From Mother London

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the bespoke agency for Apple, today announced the appointment of Julie Matheny to group creative director for the Europe region, including markets such as the UK, France, and Germany. Based out of the London hub, Julie will be reporting to Stephen Hancock, executive creative director of TBWA\Media Arts Lab London and will […]

News.com.au Announced As Number One Digital News Brand In 2023
  • Media

News.com.au Announced As Number One Digital News Brand In 2023

News.com.au is Australia’s number one digital news brand for 2023, holding the top spot for 12 consecutive months according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for December 2023. News.com.au delivered an audience of 12.614 million in December with a margin of 1.258 million ahead of the closest competitor. News.com.au’s highly engaged audience reached one in two online Australians with […]

IABC Unveils New Board
  • Marketing

IABC Unveils New Board

Don't mistake this photo for glamour photography at your local Westfield, when, in fact, it's the new AIBC board.

Businessman use tablet and smart phone for Stock Market
  • Advertising

DEPT Australia Unveils Cutting-Edge Insights At Exclusive Global Trends Event

Digital Native Agency DEPT Australia hosted an exclusive sneak peek of its highly anticipated global Trends Event at its Sydney office. The invitation-only gathering brought together a select group of marketers for an exploration of the future of marketing in 2024. The overarching themes of “Connection, Creativity & Culture” focused on the transformative influence of […]

Squarespace Launches Collection with Rick Rubin
  • Media

Squarespace Launches Collection with Rick Rubin

Squarespace, the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, has launched the third iteration of Squarespace Collection with Rick Rubin, legendary music producer and founder of Def Jam Recordings. Rick Rubin collaborated with Squarespace to unite his creative endeavours and inspiration in one place with tetragrammaton.com — an online world of curated materials […]