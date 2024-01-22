“Just Gives Men Power Over Us!” Fury As Aussie Brand Uses A Man To Model Its Swimwear

Aussie swimwear brand Moana Bikini is being lashed by customers after the brand used a man to model its latest range of cossies.

Moanna – owned by body positive influencer Karina Irby – shared an Instagram video over the weekend of model Jake Young strutting around in a white “sugar slinky one-piece” reportedly worth $130.

The brand has already amassed more than half a million followers and loyal customers across the world.

However, the promotion didn’t sit well with a number of Moana fans.

“Sorry but moana this is not how u empower women. This is once again giving men the power over us and saying they do it better,” one person posted.

Another added: “Horrible marketing. Why is it that everyone is trying so hard to be ‘woke’? The model is gorgeous but this is not it.”

“Is that a man? I thought you were about empowering women?” a third wrote. “Men seem to be trying to take over everything women hold sacred.

“Our safe spaces, our identity and now our fashion. I’m sorry you support whatever you like but I don’t agree with men in women’s swimsuits and trying to market it towards women. I’ve been a loyal customer for ten years but I’m done.”

However, Moana was having none of the criticism, instead preferring to blame its customers.

“If Jake in our bikini upsets you that much we feel as though this may be a you problem,” Moana posted in response.

The model, Jake Young, also responded: “There are many different types of women. Women with different anatomy to what you consider ‘normal’,” he wrote.

“I am not a woman nor have I ever claimed to be. This post is simply empowering a minority & I’m forever grateful for that. Your hate is a reflection of your own insecurities, not mine.”

However, the marketing stunt also had its fans too.

“Obsessed! Thank you for always being inclusive in your sizing and models! Number one reason I will always support your brand,” said one.

Another added: “The perfect amount of masculine beauty and feminine beauty combined!”

“Bathing suits are for anyone who wants to wear them. Why does someone in a bathing suit bother you so much?” penned a third.