Junkee Announces First Podcast In Partnership With Jose Cuervo

Youth publisher Junkee Media is gearing up to launch its first long-form mini-series, Welcome to XCX World, on February 6 in partnership with Jose Cuervo Tequila. This will be the first of three mini-series delivered as part of this brand partnership, rolling out on Spotify and Apple Podcasts alongside Junkee’s highly engaged social-first ecosystem.

Welcome to XCX World will be delivered to coincide with Charli XCX’s highly anticipated return to Australia for the Jose Cuervo-sponsored Laneway Festival as well as the artist’s 2025 Grammy wins. The four-part mini series is for fans to reconvene after the cultural phenomenon of brat.

Drawing on everything from Charli’s complicated relationship with fame, coded lyrics and a Letterboxd deep-dive, we get the red string out and predict what’ll happen next in XCX World. Junkee is the go-to-hub for youth culture in Australia with over 30-million eyeballs on Junkee’s fan-led cultural commentary in the last three months alone.

Having introduced a suite of social-first formats in line with its relaunch in 2024, Junkee is actively leading fandom conversations across its social platforms — TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube — and Junkee’s new website. Over 70% of Junkee’s audience are under 30-years old making the masthead a clear authority in validating its youth audience’s obsessions. This project is a natural evolution of Junkee’s short form In-Convo format and a continuation of the publisher’s evolved mission to meet young people where they are.

“I’ve known launching a podcast would be in our future ever since our comments section started looking like this: “do you guys have a podcast, cause I would love that”. I couldn’t be prouder to fill the Junkee-shaped hole in audio with our first series made by fans, for fans. Welcome to XCX World, we love it here,” said Alice Griffin, editor-in-chief at Junkee Media.

“We were thrilled to renew our partnership with our faves at Jose Cuervo, undeniably the most refreshing and brattiest tequila in market, and to launch the first of three fan-led mini series together. Throughout 2025, you can expect to see innovative, creative and seamless integration of the brand into the content our young audience loves,” said Jannah Anderson, marketing and partnerships director at Junkee Media.

Credits

Project credits:

Hosts (pictured): Talecia Vescio (left) and Uppy Chatterjee (right)

Producers: Abbey Sheather, Josh Mullins

Executive Producers: Alice Griffin (Editor-in-Chief), Talecia Vescio

Partner: Jose Cuervo Tequila

Marketing and Partnerships Director: Jannah Anderson