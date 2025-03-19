Julie Goodwin Returns To The Australian Women’s Weekly

Are Media has announced that Julie Goodwin is returning to The Australian Women’s Weekly as a regular columnist, rekindling her long-standing relationship with the brand and bringing readers her much-loved Family Favourites recipes each month.

After winning the hearts of Australians as the first winner of MasterChef Australia in 2009, Julie became a The Weekly columnist the very next day, sharing her passion for food and family for nearly a decade before stepping away in 2019. Now, six years later, she’s back and bringing with her a collection of recipes rich in nostalgia, warmth and the joy of cooking for loved ones.

“Being part of The Weekly was something I always treasured. This opportunity feels like coming home – it’s full circle for me. Food is woven into all of our memories, and with Family Favourites, I hope to bring that sense of family and home into kitchens across Australia,” said Goodwin.

Starting with the April edition of The Australian Women’s Weekly, which is on sale from today (20 March), Julie will share a cherished recipe every month, everything from a childhood favourite made by her Nan, a go-to meal from her early years of marriage, a dish her three boys loved growing up, or something new she’s now passing down to her granddaughter, Delilah.

Julie’s Family Favourites will also come to life across The Weekly’s digital ecosystem, including:

A monthly video series showcasing Julie cooking each dish, with tips and tricks

Social media content featuring behind-the-scenes moments and extra inspiration

A dedicated eDM sharing Julie’s latest recipes straight to inboxes

“Julie has always been a treasured member of The Weekly family, and to have her back is a thrill. Her warmth, love of family, and the way she shares that love through food have always resonated with our readers. I can’t wait to see what she cooks up for us next,” said Sophie Tedmanson, editor of The Australian Women’s Weekly.

Julie’s return also opens the door for commercial partnerships, offering food brands the opportunity to align with her trusted voice and authentic storytelling.