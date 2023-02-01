Judges Wanted! Women Leading Tech 2023 Needs Your Expertise

The Women Leading Tech Awards, presented by Atlassian, is on the lookout for new judges to help find the most inspiring women in tech.

It can be hard finding the very best of a brilliant bunch, which is why the Women Leading Tech Awards* is looking for some new faces to join our judging panel.

If you are at a senior level and have been in the tech industry for at least five years, we want to hear from you.

If you are interested in joining the judging panel (and if we’re honest, who isn’t?) contact Meg Chatterton (meg@themisfits.media) today!

With 26 award categories to be judged, including a number of new categories for this year, there is plenty of scope for anyone within the sector to put their expertise to good use and champion the women creating positive change within Australia’s tech industry.

Check out the categories on the dedicated Women Leading Tech site here.

Chosen judges will be posted to the juries of one or two categories and will be given a basic marking matrix, as well as a login to the Women Leading Tech Awards portal to view and mark this year’s applicants.

The judging period runs for two weeks from Thursday 16 February- Tuesday 28 February. The process is entirely online, as well.

But, if choosing the most important women within Australia’s tech sector is not enough motivation to apply for a judging spot, all our judges will receive a complimentary ticket to the glamorous black tie and cocktail dress awards ceremony at the ICC Grand Ballroom in Sydney on 24 March.

If any conflicts of interest would happen to arise during the judging process, jurors can flag this within the portal and abstain.

*As an initiative created to support gender parity and representation across the tech industry, Women Leading Tech is an event inclusive of non-binary and gender diverse members of the tech industry, as well as any individual identifying as a woman.