Jonesy & Amanda Kick Off 2025 With Strengthened Production Team

ARN & GOLD101.7 have announced a series of changes to the team behind the ACRA award-winning Jonesy & Amanda, welcoming a few new faces and celebrating some internal promotions.

Joining the team as newsreader is the well-respected Helen Tzarimas, whose longstanding radio career has seen her work across the ABC and 2UE, as well as mentor and teach students across various institutes.

Tzarimas’ appointment follows Natasha Lee’s departure from the role to spend more time with family following seven years of early alarms.

Further changes to the Jonesy & Amanda team include former executive producer Jacinda Gugliemino returning from maternity leave to the newly created role of show director. Gugliemino will be responsible for driving growth in both ratings and revenue across all platforms for Sydney’s most loved breakfast show.

Building on the show’s 2024 success, Jo Ockwell, initially covering maternity leave, will continue as executive producer, with Megan Smith being promoted to senior producer. Thomas Gosby moves from engineering into panel operator/producer.

“Every great show has a strong production team behind it. In 2025, Jonesy and Amanda will have one of the best. The team is pumped and on a mission to build on last year’s record-breaking results,” said head of content – GOLD Network Sue Carter.

Late in 2024, ARN announced a new era for Sydney’s WSFM which has now rebranded to GOLD101.7, bringing a fresh, unified identity to the GOLD Network.

Jonesy & Amanda returned to air this morning on GOLD101.7 on Monday 20 January.