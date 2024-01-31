Join B&T And Tealium For An Illuminating CDP Chat (& A Nice Breakfast)

The world of marketing is in the midst of a paradigm shift with tightening privacy laws and changing consumer expectations — fortunately, a Customer Data Platform (CDP) is the perfect software to help marketers stay one step ahead of new rules and leave their rivals behind with improved, personalised communications.

Lead image: Will Griffith, president and general manager APJ, Tealium.

To help marketers get to grips with the new technology and produce incredible work for their clients, the B&T Breakfast Club, presented by Tealium, is coming to Sydney and Melbourne in February and March, respectively.

Register your interest for the Sydney or Melbourne events now!

The B&T Breakfast Club, presented by Tealium, attracts the most important marketers in the country to hear from subject matter experts on the biggest changes affecting the industry and, of course, a very tasty breakfast.

On 22 February, Sydneysiders will hear from the Domain Group’s chief marketing officer Rebecca Darley and Ben Karpin, the Group’s director of personalised marketing and marketing technology as well as Will Griffith, Tealium’s VP & GM, APJ.

Together, the trio will discuss every aspect of Tealium’s journey with CDPs — from inception and exec buy-in to the efficiency gains the technology has given them.

They will also chat about the value the CDP brings to Domain and what steps the company has taken with Tealium to maximise and prove that value to stakeholders, how Domain managed consumer privacy while allowing the CDP to become a cross-functional tool that the entire business uses to create unique and personalised customer comms and experiences.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to quiz the panel during a question-and-answer session after their fireside chat.

Speakers for the Melbourne session on 14 March are yet to be confirmed but considering previous B&T Breakfast Club, presented by Tealium events, you can expect a blockbuster lineup.

Here are the key dates you need to know:

Sydney:

Thursday, 22 February 2024

12 Micron – Tower 1, Level 2/100 Barangaroo Ave, Barangaroo NSW 2000

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Register your interest!

Melbourne:

Thursday 14 March 2024

The Promenade Docklands, Level 1/78 Newquay Promenade, Docklands VIC 3008

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Register your interest!