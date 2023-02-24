Famous Foodie Scribe John Lethlean Basted & Roasted For Inappropriate Waitress Joke

Food critic John Lethlean’s review of Perth restaurant Shui has been branded “gross” and “sexist” for an inappropriate joke about a waitress.

The review, published in food mag Delicious, has been pulled after a wave of chefs and foodies fired back at the critic.

The offending sentence was:

“And the maitre d’/meet and greeter wears an outfit that threatens to expose more than just her inexperience when she bends over to set a table.”

Perth chef Colin Wood said in response:

“How this gross ‘review’ went to print after multiple eyes seeing it, appearing online at Delicious and on here before being deleted without an acknowledgment, consequence or apology is more overcooked than some of the steaks he’s barbecued. It’s time for a change.”

Food author Dani Valent joined the criticism, saying, “This is sexist, disrespectful and pervy.”

Lethlean has also deleted a post on his Instagram promoting the review. However, users have headed over to his other posts to lambast the critic.

“Amazing how a man who earned his reputation in our industry and actually became respected. Not for actually doing much other then writing fairly entertaining reviews of on trend restaurants, can turn on our staff. Can you imagine that poor girl and how she feels when you put something like that in a national publication. One that so many restaurants use as a benchmark for excellence. During one of the worst times of staff shortages nothing says “come work in our industry where old men get to comment on what you are wearing and national magazines will publish it.” Takes me back to getting smacked on the ass on the floor, told to sit in guests laps for a tip! Shame on you & delicious magazine,” wrote one enraged user.

Lethlean had been a food writer and restaurant critic for The Australian until last year but quit in order to travel less, and eat and drink less.