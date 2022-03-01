Jellysmack Expands ANZ Team With New Appointments

Global creator company Jellysmack today announced two new appointments to its Australia and New Zealand team as the company grows its content creator stable to 24 and expands into Catalog Licensing.

Jellysmack last week announced an additional 13 of Australia and New Zealand’s most influential content creators, taking its stable to 24 in under five months, including top creators HowToBasic, JoshDub, and How Ridiculous.

Jacqueline Luu (pictured above) joins the company as success manager ANZ and Mariana Galez (main photo) joins as creator sourcing coordinator ANZ.

In her role, Luu will work with the success team to help Jellysmack’s ANZ stable of creators become successful across all social media platforms.

Prior to joining Jellysmack, Luu previously worked at TEG Digital, Ticketek Australia’s internal digital marketing agency, and Carousell Australia. She is a digital media manager with more than four years’ experience in digital marketing, graphic design, content creation, project management and account management across a number of brands including Mastercard, Destination NSW, Disney+, The Iconic, VISA, AfterPay, Ola Cabs and McDonald’s.

Luu also founded a fashion label Gretel the Label and is a content creator herself, working with brands to help promote products, and she streams on Twitch.

In her role, Galez will work within the Partnership team and be responsible for unearthing the best video content creators and media companies to partner with Jellysmack.

Galez developed her passion for entertainment from a very young age, becoming a TikTok creator, actor, and singer. Her experience includes music festivals, talent management, radio/ TV broadcasting, the creation of her own entertainment industry podcast, sharing her knowledge of the entertainment industry on BAP Entertainment, and personal social media management.

The latest recruits follow the recent appointments of Bec Hodges as Jellysmack’s Marketing Manager ANZ and Alex Vans-Colina as Partnership Manager ANZ.

Jellysmack ANZ Country Manager, Ezechiel Ritchie, said: “The Jellysmack business is escalating at a rapid rate as creators see the potential of growing their revenue both in Australia and internationally. Jacqueline and Mariana bring great specialist skills to their roles and as creators themselves, have a unique understanding of the creator market Our intention is to create the region’s biggest and most influential content creator community and also work with media companies to help expand and monetise their content.”

The Jellysmack creator program leverages the company’s proprietary AI technology and first-party data to help individual video creators grow their audiences across multiple social platforms. Once a creator joins, Jellysmack uses its suite of tech tools and team of experts to edit, optimise, and distribute videos onto Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube on behalf of the creator, thereby establishing new revenue streams. The Creator Program currently has more than 500 of the world’s most influential creators as partners, including megastars PewDiePie, MrBeast, Bailey Sarian, Patrick Starrr and Nas Daily.