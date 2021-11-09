Jeff Bezos Jokingly Threatens To Push Leonardo DiCaprio Off A Cliff After Viral Video Fiasco

Bezos jokingly threatened DiCaprio after a viral video circulated the internet where Lauren Sanchez, Bezos’ girlfriend, seemed all too excited to meet the actor.

Being the centre of attention of the world’s second-richest man and one of the largest movie stars ever is a fairly rare occasion for most. But the question of who you give your attention to is something I think we’d all struggle with.

The 6-second video was filmed at a gala event in Los Angeles where Sanchez beams up at DiCaprio while he’s talking. As Bezos begins talking afterwards DiCaprio and Sanchez begin to walk away, not acknowledging what he said.

So the contest of the superstars was fought and won, and Sanchez seemed more interested by the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.

Now the video abruptly ends after Bezos begins talking so it’s more than likely that the two were still listening and engaging with Bezos, but that’s not how the internet saw it.

Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl pic.twitter.com/PkwcRcoFvS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2021

find somebody who looks at you the way jeff bezos’ gf looks at leonardo dicaprio https://t.co/p2LQDLXxxW — Shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 8, 2021

Bezos jokingly responded to the viral video with an image of him leaning over a sign that read, “DANGER! STEEP CLIFF. FATAL DROP.” The caption for the image read, “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio.”

The joking threat seems to have left DiCaprio either speechless or uninterested as he is yet to respond.

DiCaprio, 46, is currently dating 24-year-old model and actress Camilla Morone. They have been together since 2017.

Bezos has been romantically involved with Sanchez since his divorce from his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie Scott.

Following the divorce, Scott received one-quarter of the couple’s shared Amazon stock, valued at $49 billion Aussie dollars at the time.