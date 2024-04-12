JCDecaux Launches Broadcast-Scale 3D OOH Formats nationwide

JCDecaux has launched broadcast-scale 3D – JC3D – across its Airport and Rail network.

Lead image: SBS’s Alone Australia unveils its 3D campaign.

JC3D is available on over 450 screens and multiple formats nationally, providing brands with an innovative platform to create memorable marketing experiences that resonate with audiences.

Max Eburne, chief commercial officer, JCDecaux, said: “For a long time our clients have been wanting a 3D solution that offers more than a one-off stunt. With the activation of our broadcast-scale 3D across more than 450 screens spanning our national Rail network and Sydney and Perth Airports, JCDecaux is establishing a new era of immersive advertising experiences.”

With the highly anticipated survival series Alone Australia which launched on SBS at the end of March, the network embraced the opportunity to engage audiences through JC3D as part of its marketing campaign. Using 3D as part of the broader campaign meant SBS could bring the drama of the new season to life, drawing audiences to the series.

Jane Palfreyman, chief marketing and commercial officer, SBS, said: “Alone Australia is one of our biggest and most valuable TV franchises and we were pleased to partner with JCDecaux and Hearts & Science on this innovative campaign. Using JCDecaux’s 3D solution allowed us to go beyond being a mere advert; it’s an experience that captures the audiences leaving a lasting impression – just as Alone Australia does. The JCDecaux team developed the final 3D creative for us, conveying the thrill of Alone Australia in a visually compelling and narrative-driven way, which connects audiences to the raw experience of the Alone contestants braving the elements on their own in their bid to survive the longest.”

JCDecaux’s 3D network sits at the heart of commercial purpose – scale. Lama Perin, group manager creative and digital solutions, emphasises the unique advantages: “The scale of the JC3D offering provides true broadcast reach, ensuring brand messages can reach audiences nationwide. JC3D uses forced perspective – an optical illusion technique that creates a 3D effect using framing and shadows. Unlike anamorphic or augmented reality 3D, our approach ensures that viewers can experience the 3D effect from multiple angles, not limited to specific vantage points.“

The outdoor campaign was booked by SBS’s media agency Hearts & Science. Georgia Leathart, Hearts & Science Head of Strategy said: “The choice to use outdoor 3D creative to showcase New Zealand’s wildlife was intentional. This allowed us to communicate effectively to audiences the change of location and scenery for this year’s season.”

Airports and rail stations are ideal locations for 3D, where higher dwell times allow for extended engagement.

Alone Australia Season 2 successfully launched on March 28 with episode one seen by more than 812,000 Australians with numbers continuing to climb through SBS On Demand viewing. SBS’s 3D Out-of-Home campaign is complemented by Transit, Small Format, and Large Format across the eastern seaboard.