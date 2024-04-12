JCDecaux Launches Broadcast-Scale 3D OOH Formats nationwide
JCDecaux has launched broadcast-scale 3D – JC3D – across its Airport and Rail network.
Lead image: SBS’s Alone Australia unveils its 3D campaign.
JC3D is available on over 450 screens and multiple formats nationally, providing brands with an innovative platform to create memorable marketing experiences that resonate with audiences.
Max Eburne, chief commercial officer, JCDecaux, said: “For a long time our clients have been wanting a 3D solution that offers more than a one-off stunt. With the activation of our broadcast-scale 3D across more than 450 screens spanning our national Rail network and Sydney and Perth Airports, JCDecaux is establishing a new era of immersive advertising experiences.”
With the highly anticipated survival series Alone Australia which launched on SBS at the end of March, the network embraced the opportunity to engage audiences through JC3D as part of its marketing campaign. Using 3D as part of the broader campaign meant SBS could bring the drama of the new season to life, drawing audiences to the series.
Jane Palfreyman, chief marketing and commercial officer, SBS, said: “Alone Australia is one of our biggest and most valuable TV franchises and we were pleased to partner with JCDecaux and Hearts & Science on this innovative campaign. Using JCDecaux’s 3D solution allowed us to go beyond being a mere advert; it’s an experience that captures the audiences leaving a lasting impression – just as Alone Australia does. The JCDecaux team developed the final 3D creative for us, conveying the thrill of Alone Australia in a visually compelling and narrative-driven way, which connects audiences to the raw experience of the Alone contestants braving the elements on their own in their bid to survive the longest.”
JCDecaux’s 3D network sits at the heart of commercial purpose – scale. Lama Perin, group manager creative and digital solutions, emphasises the unique advantages: “The scale of the JC3D offering provides true broadcast reach, ensuring brand messages can reach audiences nationwide. JC3D uses forced perspective – an optical illusion technique that creates a 3D effect using framing and shadows. Unlike anamorphic or augmented reality 3D, our approach ensures that viewers can experience the 3D effect from multiple angles, not limited to specific vantage points.“
The outdoor campaign was booked by SBS’s media agency Hearts & Science. Georgia Leathart, Hearts & Science Head of Strategy said: “The choice to use outdoor 3D creative to showcase New Zealand’s wildlife was intentional. This allowed us to communicate effectively to audiences the change of location and scenery for this year’s season.”
Airports and rail stations are ideal locations for 3D, where higher dwell times allow for extended engagement.
Alone Australia Season 2 successfully launched on March 28 with episode one seen by more than 812,000 Australians with numbers continuing to climb through SBS On Demand viewing. SBS’s 3D Out-of-Home campaign is complemented by Transit, Small Format, and Large Format across the eastern seaboard.
Please login with linkedin to commentJCDecaux
Latest News
BPAY ‘Brings A Little Magic To Your Bills’ In A Campaign By Five By Five
B&T is banking on this campaign to 'bring a little magic' to last night's bar tab.
Kayo Sports Crowned Adland’s Best Ballers At The Media Hoops Grand Final!
There was sweat but, thankfully no blood or tears, at last night's Media Hoops grand final!
Horgs, Freelo, Hale And Other Senior Adland Execs Baked And Ate Humble Pie About Gender Equality
Some adland blokes who thought they were only there to make tasty pastry treats bit off more than they could chew.
TV Ratings (12/4/24): 1.8M Tune In To See The Lions Defeat The Dees
Seven and Nine had big nights yesterday, if the Total TV reach figures are to be believed.
Breast Cancer Foundation NZ Launches Eye-Catching New Work, Via Ogilvy NZ
Ogilvy NZ mixing the suggestive with the salient here with impressive work for Kiwi breast cancer charity.
São Paulo’s AKQA Casa Gets Steamy In Suggestive New Sprite Campaign
We love finding some oddball work from abroad here at B&T and this one's a classic.
Amazon Web Services Taps Melbourne-Based Startup Vudoo For Shoppable Video
Shoppable video is just like the old-school shopping channels but for Gen Z, if you're wondering.
MIQ Expands TV Intelligence Solution To Australia
As TV Intelligence comes to Australia, we remember our mum telling us that we'd "never learn anything" watching the box.
Scope3 Launches GMP+ To Prevent “Problematic Placements”
We had a "problematic placement" recently with a melon, a cricket bat & a pair of goggles. But that's for another day.
OOH Sector Continues To Shine As OMA Reports 9% Q1 Growth
Outdoor continues to buck industry trend, further proving that sometimes you just can't beat a big fuck off billboard.
HERO Nabs Dentsu’s Roz Scrimshaw For Head Of Production Gig
Scrimshaw denied rumours that she departed Dentsu with four rolls of masking tape & a branded water bottle hidden away.
Publicis Australia “Broadly Stable” After Bumper New Business Wins In 2023
Broad stability's not to be sniffed at, folks, when narrow shakiness is the alternative.
The Diary Of A CEO Host Steven Bartlett Reveals The Trick That Lifted His Ad Click-Through Rate From 2% To 20%
Need to get your boss off your back? Steven Bartlett might be your new messiah.
Richard Roxburgh, Karen Nelson-Field, Will & Woody The Latest Stars To Join Cannes in Cairns Lineup 2024
Cannes in Cairns bags the second most famous Aussie actor to feature in Moulin Rouge!
Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants: B&T’s Women In Media Awards, Presented By Are Media, Are BACK!
That's right, the legendary Women in Media Awards are back for 2024 and are set to be bigger and better than ever!
WA’s Ad Industry Visits Salvos Oasis House, Targets $150k In Oasis Ball Fundraiser
WA ad execs will be dusting off their gladrags and busting shapes for a good cause!
Ford NZ Launches “Ranger Ranger” Campaign For Its Ranger, Via VML
The Ford Ranger is New Zealand's top-selling motor, apparently. Meaning Ford must have sold at least seven of them.
Emotive Enlists Google AI To Save Tassie Kelp Forests
"Kelp me!" the seaweed was shouting before Google & Emotive got involved.
TikTok Marketing ‘Generates $1bn In Direct Revenue’ For Businesses, Report Claims
*cough* B&T knows an industry that could do with an extra $1.1bn in revenue *cough*
Tim Tam Picks Publicis’ MSL For PR & Influencer Launch In UK
MSL said it's also keen to work on other soon-to-launch Aussie favourites VB, singlets and Holden Commodores.
eBay Takes Global Media Account To Pitch
eBay shopping around for a new media agency. Hopefully it doesn't get stung with dodgy returns policies.
TV Ratings (10/4/24): 10’s I’m A Celeb Left Chasing The Chase
Meanwhile, Nine execs are still patting themselves on the back about MAFS' ratings dominance.
Spotlight On Sponsors: K-Pop Invades The Sporting World Through New NBA Partnership
Basketball fans in for a treat with LE SSERAFIM set to play at games. And no, we have no idea who they are either.
Can Brand Integrations Revive A Dying Music Festival Industry?
Outside of BOGOF deals on pingers and bags, are brands the only potential saviours for Australia's festivals?
Havas’ One Green Bean Appointed To Time Out Australia Social, Influencer & Trade PR Account
One Green Bean staffers already desperate to learn what freebies they can get off the back of this new win.
Zenith Tops COMVergence New Business Rankings
Zenith's pitching team more than lived up to its 'ROI' mantra last year.
UK Wellness Brand Phizz Appoints Claxon To Media & Creative Duties
It's just as well Phizz got the red London bus in the press photo, otherwise we'd have forgotten it was UK-based.
PubMatic To Bring Programmatic Video Ads To Roblox’s Metaverse
Videos of Gina Rinehart shilling crypto schemes is sure to prove a hit with Gen Zs wandering around Roblox World.
This is Flow Nabs Affinity’s Sue Cant For Head Of Investment Role
This Is Flow boss Jimmy Hyett said he "Cant believe he got Sue over the line," to much guffawing, we're sure.
Media Industry Entrepreneurs Launch Fur Media – Australia’s First-Ever Pet-Focused Media Channel
Fur Media's 'pee proof' screens would certainly come in handy on the third day of Glastonbury.
Tom Fogden Appointed Editor Of B&T, Team Grows Like A Virus
If you think this piece is a little self-indulgent and prone to gilding the lily, trust your instincts.
‘They Totally Misunderstand Aussie Viewing Public’ – Seven, Nine And Paramount 10 Slam Proposed Anti-Siphoning And Prominence Reforms
B&T is lobbying for the Premier League to take over the Commonwealth Games rather shaky spot on the anti-siphoning list.
Midnight Health Taps Keep Left To Deliver Healthcare To The Masses
Healthcare to the masses might sound very Marx-y, but we've been assured that you'll still need to pay for the service.
Sobering Stuff: Alcohol Marketing Body Puts Booze Brands On Ice
We expect a stiff drink calmed the fury of these marketing teams.
Ticketing Software Disrupter TixSuite Launches In Australia
TixSuite – a brand new ticketing model providing ticketing software via subscription – has launched in Australia. Under parent company Eventfinda, TixSuite’s disruptive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ticketing system is ready to tear up the rulebook, with the goal of fixing the broken, outdated methods of legacy ticketing services. TixSuite’s proposition offers a straightforward solution. By selling […]
Interbrand Australia & Unyoked Partner To Explore Relationship Between Creativity And Working In Nature
Interbrand Australia and Unyoked, a nature company offering remote cabin stays, have unveiled a report called The Nature of Creativity, that seeks to answer the question: Can spending time in nature and disconnecting from the normal ways of working have an impact on our originality and creative output? To put the question to test and […]