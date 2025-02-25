AdvertisingMediaNewsletter

JCDecaux Launches ‘Be Seen. Be Remembered’ Positioning Via Howatson+Company

JCDecaux has launched its new brand positioning, ‘Be Seen. Be Remembered.’ reinforcing its focus on making Out-of-Home advertising work harder for brands by driving real business outcomes and developed in partnership with creative agency Howatson+Company.

Essie Wake, CMO, JCDecaux Australia & New Zealand, said: “Out-of-Home has always been recognised for its scale and visibility. The question is not whether Out-of-Home works – it does. But we know true effectiveness requires more than just being seen. Through our research and experience, we’ve identified four key drivers that transform campaign performance: portfolio quality, creative impact, sophisticated planning, and meaningful measurement. ‘Be Seen. Be Remembered.’ is our commitment to helping brands maximise all these elements to create lasting impact.”

With growing audiences and increasing demand for accountability, JCDecaux said every ad needs to capture attention and, more importantly, be remembered in a way that influences audience behaviour.

‘Be Seen. Be Remembered.’ is about ensuring campaigns aren’t just noticed, but drive measurable outcomes, it added.

JCDecaux’s new research with System1 highlights the importance of Out-of-Home creative effectiveness. Findings show that 50 per cent of Out-of-Home exposure results in no brand recognition, and among those that do, half do not create enough emotional engagement to influence behaviour.

Max Eburne, co-CEO, “True effectiveness comes from creative impact, planning precision, and accountability. Our new research with System1 shows that when campaigns achieve clear branding and strong emotional connections, their commercial impact doubles. As Out-of-Home continues its strong growth, outperforming digital in a challenging market, ensuring effectiveness is more important than ever for our clients.”

Dave Watkins co-CEO, JCDecaux Australia & New Zealand added: “Our focus is on helping brands unlock the full potential of Out-of-Home. By optimising every campaign through testing, learning, and collaboration, we’re ensuring campaigns don’t just exist in the public space but actively engage audiences and drive results.”

Chris Howatson, founder of Howatson+Co commented: “The time has come to think of Out-of-Home as the foundation channel for some campaigns. Be Seen. Be Remembered. captures this evolution with striking simplicity. It’s both a statement of intent and a clear framework for effectiveness. JCDecaux has always shaped public spaces with impactful advertising; now they’re shaping how we think about Out-of-Home’s role in the media mix.”

