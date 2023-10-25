JCDecaux Gets Behind Nedd Brockmann’s Milk Mission

JCDecaux Gets Behind Nedd Brockmann’s Milk Mission
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Nedd Brockmann has gone from a makeshift billboard to Digital Large Format signs across Sydney in just 48 hours after his outback campaign was spotted by leading Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux.

Nedd’s Milk is a chocolate milk start-up that aims to raise $10 million for the homeless charity Mobilise by donating for every bottle sold. It is the latest initiative from founder Nedd Brockmann, who first made headlines in 2022 after running 4,000 km across Australia, from Perth’s Cottesloe Beach to Sydney’s Bondi Beach, whilst raising millions of dollars for the homeless.

With all the funding invested in making the product, Brockmann couldn’t afford an expensive marketing campaign. Instead, he constructed his own sign on the side of the road in the Nullarbor, South Australia, as part of a Milk Run, which sees him driving a milk van from Perth to Bondi, recreating his famous run.

“I was left to my own devices to think up something creative that’ll get people around my choccy milk. We can’t afford a Punt Road sign in Melbourne or the Kings Cross billboard, so we opted for the next best thing. The Nullarbor sign took me nearly a day to pull together and a fair bit of retrofitting but we got the job done,” Brockmann said.

A photo of Nedd’s makeshift banner on social media caught the eye of Charlie Newton, group business director at JCDecaux Australia, who was impressed by the start-up’s social aims.

“We admired Nedd’s determination to get his brand out there and wanted to support the cause. Within 48 hours, Nedd has gone from his makeshift billboard to some of the best Digital Large Format sites in Sydney. Digital Large Format delivers those head-turning moments that command attention, putting the spotlight onto this important cause. As an outdoor media company committed to creating positive social impact in the places where our signs are found, the plight of the homeless is very relevant to JCDecaux, and by supporting Nedd’s Milk we can help raise vital awareness and funds,” Newton says.

Nedd is hoping the publicity boost via JCDecaux will help get Nedd’s Milk stocked in stores across Australia, enabling consumers to not only enjoy a delicious chocolate milk but also give back.

“This milk is much larger than me. I of course want everyone to love the taste and the benefits of the milk, however the give back element is a huge factor in the decision of making this product. Every bottle gives back to those experiencing homelessness and the more people that see our message, the closer we’ll get to our $10 million goal! Big thanks to the bloody legends at JCDecaux for getting behind it – how good do they look,” Brockmann said.




Please login with linkedin to comment

JCDecaux nedd brockmann nedds milk

Latest News

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role
  • Marketing

Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role

Australia and New Zealand’s leading online platform, THE ICONIC, is proud to announce it has appointed Joanna Robinson as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this role, she will continue to lead the company’s marketing, creative, production, and customer service teams to drive strategic initiatives that will help THE ICONIC continue to cement its position […]

Disegno Announces New Partner
  • Marketing

Disegno Announces New Partner

Independent strategic design agency, Disegno, welcomes Aaron Turner as Partner alongside founders Marino Di Camillo and Alan Jane.

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say
  • Advertising

SXSW: Adland Has Its Say

Sydney’s first SXSW festival covered gaming, screens, tech, music, Expo, and a conference with wide-ranging topics from AI to sex toys and tech. With appearances from Nicole Kidman, Chance the Rapper, Amy Webb, David Droga, Charlie Brooker, and many more, in fact, 700+ speakers, 300 bands, 170+ gaming demos, 200+ screen events, and thousands of […]

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm
  • Media

AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm

It’s one part pop-culture collective, one part footy confessional. That’s Tagged, the bold, audacious and addictively entertaining vodcast that embodies the AFLW’s ’23 campaign. Fronted by fan favourites Sarah Hosking of the Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies’ Ruby Schleicher (Pictured above), Tagged is the first 100 per cent player-driven vodcast produced by AFL Digital. Each […]

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth
  • Media

n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth

n3 Hub, has today announced the launch of CDP-as-a-Service. The new offering will allow marketing and advertising agencies to configure and operate n3 Hub’s industry-leading CDP on behalf of their clients thereby enabling them to securely activate their client’s first party data across all of their paid media channels. The launch comes at a time […]

WPP Turns Red In Q3
  • Advertising
  • Media

WPP Turns Red In Q3

WPP announces disappointing Q3s. Sir Martin reported to be delighted, not that his numbers were anything to brag about.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Matt Holmes Departs Poem
  • Marketing

Matt Holmes Departs Poem

Matt Holmes' resignation letter starts “To be, or not to be, that is the question” as he quits Poem after nine years.

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom
  • Marketing

Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom

Independent Sydney creative agency, Elevencom, has completed a significant expansion of its team following a string of new business wins this year, including Domino’s, The Cheesecake Shop, and Australian Southern Rock Lobsters. Five recent appointments include creative director Chris Johnson, who is working with Elevencom’s creative founders, Ryan Fallowfield and Jono McCauley, to strengthen overall […]

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!
  • Advertising

Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!

Look, it happens. You promise someone you’ll go to something — a partner’s birthday, a friend’s wedding or that super-fun and definitely not tedious or under-catered office social — and it slips your mind. But, with Cannes in Cairns 2024, we won’t let you forget. In fact, we’re so insistent on reminding you (though, given […]

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest
  • Advertising

Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest

Cannes in Cairns will be entering its third year in 2024 and, with the notoriously difficult second album out the way, we’ll be heading to Tropical North Queensland in June for the best advertising, marketing and creativity conference in APAC. Now, we’ve already told you not to take our word for it and hear the […]