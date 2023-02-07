JCDecaux Expands SMARTFRAME Network Across New Zealand

JCDecaux Expands SMARTFRAME Network Across New Zealand
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
JCDecaux New Zealand has expanded its digital portrait SMARTFRAME network across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Mike Watkins, country head, JCDecaux New Zealand, said: “Our SMARTFRAME network is growing due to industry demand, with the significant expansion providing advertisers the ability to reach volumes of valuable audience segments at high frequency. This format is unique to JCDecaux, measuring 3.1m by 4.8m, with screens strategically located for optimal advertising impact. Combined they deliver 7.8 million connections during a two-week campaign.”

SMARTFRAME network launched in 2019 with five screens around Auckland CBD. Since then, it has grown to 20 screens, and expanded into Wellington and Christchurch, and the company has plans for the network to reach 50 panels by the end of this year.

Also new to the network is JCDecaux New Zealand’s first SMARTFRAME MAX, which is being debuted at Taranaki Street in Wellington this month.

At 4.2m x 6.4m, the frame is 80 per cent larger than standard SMARTFRAME screens. This gives advertisers long lead-in viewing and high dwell times. Another SMARTFRAME MAX will be launched in this year in Auckland as part of the roll out of the additional 30 frames.

JCDecaux SMARTFRAME supports programmatic trading and allows flexibility in creative messaging, giving advertisers the opportunity to run messages that are reactive, tactical, and location-specific to increase consumer engagement and relevance.

They are also a good choice for advertisers looking for portrait orientation and are designed for ease of creative supply.

With an aspect ratio of almost 9:16, brands can easily extend digital campaigns to SMARTFRAME panels without having to recreate assets.

This means they provide a strong creative bridge between digital advertising campaigns and are an effective priming media for brands with a strong digital conversion funnel.

JCDecaux New Zealand

