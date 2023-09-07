JCDecaux Adds 16 New Large Format Sites Across Australia

JCDecaux has added sixteen new Large Format sites to its growing national network across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide.

Sam Noble, national product director, Large Format, JCDecaux Australia, said: “Large Format offers brands the opportunity to create the type of head-turning moments that engage a large national audience at scale. Our expanded network will deliver even more opportunities for brands to leverage key locations and main arterials to drive coverage, viewability and impact.”

Fifteen of the new sites are digital, strategically positioned in high-traffic locations to deliver maximum exposure and the creative flexibility to impact and engage a huge roadside audience. According to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data, cars are the most popular mode of transport in every state with over 6.3 million people using their car to get to work.

Two of the new Digital Large Format sites, situated on key commuter routes at Homebush Bay Drive in Rhodes and on the M4 Motorway, Sydney Olympic Park are being released as part of JCDecaux’s contract with Sydney Trains, the largest individual roadside Large Format contract in NSW. These locations reach 208,745 and 195,793 unique weekly contacts respectively.

Five sites are in Melbourne, including Swan Street and Punt Road, only a few steps away from the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In Brisbane, two sites have been added including Abbotsford Road in Albion, which is close to the suburbs of Ascot and Newstead. In Adelaide, one site has been added on 230 Brighton Road Somerton Park, one of Adelaide’s busiest arterials and lined by retail outlets and commercial premises.

JCDecaux recently conducted research with Pollinate and the Edelman Trust Management Framework to understand the trust capital of a channel based on dependability, ability, integrity, and purpose. Large Format was the most trusted media channel of the multimedia campaign (53 per cent), when compared to the social media (28 per cent) and digital (20 per cent) components.

Fourteen of the newly launched Large Format sites are new builds, with two conversions from Classic to Digital.

