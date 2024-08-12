Jardan Pulls Up A Pew For Aperitif Agency SEO Smarts

Digital marketing agency, Aperitif, has been appointed by Australian furniture and design brand Jardan to lead SEO and optimise digital content across its website.

Leveraging Aperitif Agency’s expertise in high-end ecommerce and Shopify SEO strategy, the agency seeks to uplift Jardan’s website to improve e-commerce sales and drive organic acquisition. In the short time since Aperitif has taken over SEO, Jardan has already appeared in the all-important first position for the key search term ‘luxury sofas’.

Nancy Stamatelos, head of ecommerce at Jardan, said that Aperitif Agency’s tailored and innovative approach aligns best with Jardan’s plans for growth.

“We chose Aperitif Agency due to their outstanding reputation and proven track record in the SEO industry. We have been incredibly impressed with the results so far, as they have significantly improved our online visibility and search engine rankings. The team has been efficient, professional, and a pleasure to work with,” Stamatelos said.

The Jardan journey began in 1987 as a traditional upholstery company, but the business was taken to stylish new heights when the Garnham brothers acquired the company ten years later. With Nick and Michael Garnham at the helm, the business has since transformed into a design powerhouse, synonymous with quality Australian design and manufacturing. In 2008, Renee Garnham joined the company as the creative director.

Aperitif founder, and ex-Airwallex alumni, Joe Romeo said that Jardan’s commitment to craftsmanship and quality fits with Aperitif Agency’s values.

“When I first moved to Melbourne with just a suitcase worth of clothes, I slept on my aunt’s Jardan sofa for the first few months, and here we are with the chance to be a part of Jardan’s next phase of growth,” said Romeo.

“As a business, we love to work with brands that have strong self-awareness of their values and vision, and for us being known for quality over quantity aligns perfectly with Jardan’s ethos.”

“Jardan has big things planned for the next 12 months and we’re thrilled to be a part of their journey.”

The iconic Australian brand joins Aperitif Agency’s luxurious client portfolio, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Marais, The Ritz-Carlton Melbourne, James Halliday Wine Companion, Bardot and Harrolds.