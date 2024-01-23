James ‘Teddy’ Tedesco, Best Known For Showing His Bare Behind Live On Television, Announces Partnership With Budgy Smugglers To Celebrate Ted Series

In what could be the best and worst collaboration of the year thus far, NRL star James ‘Teddy’ Tedesco has announced a partnership with Budgy Smuggler and Binge to create some cheeky merch for fans of the live-action series Ted.

In an attempt to create hype around the new series, Binge has partnered with Budgy Smuggler to produce an exclusive line of merch featuring the bear’s face.

And who better to promote the launch than Teddy, who is renowned for losing his pants on the field?

Appearing in a video on Instagram, Tedesco announced that he would be down at the North Bondi Lifesaving Club from 7 am tomorrow to hand out hundreds of free pairs to fans.

The hit films have been turned into a TV series that is currently airing on Binge. The series serves as a prequel to the films and stars Seth McFarlane as the lovable, ill-mannered bear.