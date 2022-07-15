James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused?
The Online Retailer Conference & Expo in Sydney on July 20th – 21st has created a separate B2B conference to focus on the challenges and solutions for B2B retailers, hosting thought-provoking sessions led by some of Australia’s key players to touch on important factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the ever-evolving world that came as a result.
One panel in particular titled ‘The Future Is Digital’ brings together James Bates (main image, executive director, NSW Department of Customer Service), Claire Madden (social researcher, Hello Clarity), Marc Levin (CEO, JasonL), and David Campbell (commercial sales manager & retail marketing consultant, Barbeques Galore) to challenge and discuss the current B2B market. Some of the highlight topics include:
- Why CX-centric marketing matters – a CEOs perspective
- How to find and engage with the right talent
- What does the recovery roadmap look like following COVID?
- Why digital innovation is an absolute necessity
- How to monitor behavioral trends for product design and CX engagement
The panel aims to provide attendees with relevant insights moving into the future of B2B marketing, especially for those considering the logistics behind digital transformation.
Taking the opportunity to discuss this digital transformation from a government perspective, James Bates provided some key insights on customer experience prior to his attendance.
The Government has said it wants to be the ‘most customer-centric government in the world’. What does this mean? And how do you measure this?
Put simply we want all government services to be effective, easy, and trustworthy no matter who you are, where you are, or what you need.
How do we measure that? Well, we have a whole government customer experience survey that talks to 30,000 people in NSW a year and covers 37 separate service lines and over 550 different interactions.
The survey measures ask people for each of those 37 service lines and 550 interactions – how easy was the service to engage with, did you feel that the service or person you dealt with had your best interests at heart, and how satisfied were you.
Can you give me an example of how the government has implemented something that has been recommended by the customer?
Our Life Journeys program organise government services around key life events rather than, as we traditionally have done, around government departmental silos.
Take, for instance, the birth of a child and those early years. On average, parents will interact with 17 different parts of state government, 10 different parts of the Commonwealth government, and 30 NGOs before their child reaches school.
So we’re doing a lot of work on that particular life journey under our brighter beginnings program which aims to make the system easier to navigate for parents and aims to increase the number of children who are developmentally on track by the time they commence school.
Who were the core team and agencies that are working on this vision? Which departments have been involved?
Well the role of the Department that I work for, the Department of Customer Service, is to work across the government to help improve services for customers.
Like I said earlier, we want all government services to be effective, easy, and trustworthy no matter who you are, where you are, or what you need. That really does include all services.
So it’s really a whole government effort.
You would have vast amounts of data from the Australian public. How do you use this data to make the government ‘customer-centric?’
You’re right there is a lot of data out there and there is a lot of data that governments collect, but it can be quite challenging to get the right data from the right part of the government in front of the right people at the right time.
To help with that, we’ve recently developed what we’re all the Customer Insights Hub which is really a repository for key customer data from across government that we can then feed into government decision-making.
For example, all of the wholes of government CX Survey results are stored there alongside other more operational data….
What sort of data do you look at? What other tools do you use apart from data to hear the customer’s viewpoint?
We use a whole range of data. Sentiment data, channel and traffic data, operational data, and even a lot of publicly available data. For instance, we used Google and Apple’s mobility data that they released throughout the last two years to help understand how people’s behavior changed through COVID. Ideally, we’re always triangulating one data source with another.
In addition to data, it’s important to stay connected to the customer’s experience in more human ways, ones that help connect the data to real-life experience. So for instance, Service NSW has a practice of what we call Service time which is when senior leaders spend half a day or a day working in one of our service centers to help them stay connected with what’s happening on the frontline.
By saying you are ‘customer-centric,’ does this mean that customer data/ feedback impacts policy making? How does that happen?
Absolutely it does and we’re trying to get better at it. Trying to move away from the old days of government consultation where we might put out some position paper or green paper that people would have to find and then take the time to provide feedback in some form that was convenient for us, but not for the people we said we wanted to hear from.
Our Have Your Say platform, which is a whole government consultation and feedback platform, really is a million miles away from that old way of doing consultation. It has a lot of different ways of providing feedback and importantly it allows the customer to engage in as much or as little of the process as they would like. And we’re finding that we’re getting much more engagement than we ever have before.
Were things like Dine & Discover led by customer feedback/data?
Well the great thing about Dine & Discover, of course, is how easy the process is to get and use the vouchers through the Service NSW app.
And everything in the Service NSW app has a thumbs up / thumbs down widget that we use to get feedback from customers and we watch like a hawk. The Minister has a dashboard on his phone that lets him see the thumbs up / thumbs down score for every single transaction or service. In addition to the score though, we also make the free text available to the Minister and really anyone working on that service. It’s that verbatim feedback that we really use to drive the backlog development.
What would be the top three things you would advise to a service organisation or B2B organisation that are wanting to improve its CX?
You know as part of our development of the whole government customer strategy, we looked at a lot of organisations around the world and the literature and found that customer-centric organisations do five things:
– They understand their customers
– They prioritise action and investment around what matters to their customers
– They deliver high-quality services and experiences
– They engage meaningfully with their customers
– They have a customer-centric culture
Please login with linkedin to commentONline retailer
Latest News
MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]
“Dehumanised!” Aussie TikToker Slammed For Giving Woman Flowers Without Her Consent
TikTok has fast become the tool of savvy marketers, wily influencers and, as you'll read here, utter dickheads.
Why Channel 10 Is Taking A Gamble On New Reality Show Hunted
10's Hunted is set to be the hot new show you'll all be talking about in the office. That and Amber Heard's bowels.
Foodie Queen Nigella Lawson Slams TV Food Shows As A “Theatre Of Cruelty & Humiliation”
If B&T actually had editorial guidelines, it would include not a bad word's to be said about Leigh Sales, Ita & Nigella.
Thursday TV Wrap: The Chase Brings In Enough Eyeballs To Secure Seven A Win
After Nine's Origin gave everyone a right shellacking, Seven issues a "not so fast, big boy" with Thursday night win.
M&C Saatchi Launches $35K Prize For Emerging Artists
Dreamt of being hung at London's Saatchi Gallery? Here's your chance! (Note: talent being an obvious prerequisite too.)
Why Partnerships Are Essential To Create Great Outcomes In Modern Media
This expert espouses the value of partnerships in today's media. Not discounting the role pure hatred can play either.
Tips On How To Express Yourself Without Losing Your Shit
Are you the office door slammer, the "I do everything" or author of passive aggressive kitchen notes? Read this & fast.
Proofpoint’s Successful Podcast ‘Hackable Me’ Returns For Second Season
'The Hackable Me' podcast returns for a second season. Not good news if you missed season one, however.
Peter Helliar Reveals He Was Nervous About Chrissie Swan Filling In For Carrie Bickmore
Why does it often feel that the hosts of The Project are far more entertaining drama than the program itself?
LinkedIn Data Reveals Entrepreneurial Women Leading The Charge
You can hear the Eurythmics' 'Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves' in this article. Which is better than 'Wonderwall'.
Indie Agency Edge Appoints Gary Walmsley To Head Up New Brand Practice
Gary Walmsley joins the Edge crew. Happy to go by Gazza, the Gazman or, when more formality is required, Mr Walmsley.
Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]
ADIA Joins Forces With ACMA To Fight SMS Scams
In bad news for Nigerians everywhere, ADIA has joined forces with ACMA in fighting SMS scams.
FINAL WARNING: Entries For Best Of The Best Close Today!
Don't get your Best of the Best entries in by 5pm this afternoon, you'll be feeling worst of the worst come Monday!
iD Collective Wins PR & Comms For Pub Group W. Short Hospitality
B&T would never have thought it, but apparently pubs need PR-ing too. As is evident by this news.
Sydney’s UTS Names Tracy Chalk As Chief Marketing & Comms Officer
UTS names new marketing & comms boss who reveals no plans to extend the institution's toga parties or beer bong nights.
Twitter Australia Releases 2022 Trends Report – Three Billion Tweets & Three Big Movements
Twitter Australia's trends report is here. Alas, no signs of the return of velour, trifle or the music of Art Garfunkel.
Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]
Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]
ACCC Will Not Oppose Telstra’s Acquisition Of Fetch TV
ACCC says it won't oppose Telstra's acquisition of Fetch TV. Which comes as a relief to Fetch's three subscribers.
Maxibon Announces Breakfast-Inspired Waffle On Campaign & New Flavour
Maxibon completely ignores four decades of nutrition advice & government PSA campaigns to launch breakfast ice-cream.
“Tone Deaf!” Carrie Bickmore Gets Called Out For Commenting On The Gender Pay Gap
Carrie in strife for talking gender pay gap despite her $1.5 million salary. Still refusing to read Lisa's book too.
TBWA\Sydney And Mycar Tyre & Auto Launch Ad Campaign Putting People First
When you consider how much mechanics charge, you'd reckon they'd have a few more celebrities in their ads.
“Suck it Up!” Andrew Johns Gets Roasted Online Over Origin Dig
Many people are calling last night's Origin the best ever! And not just Queenslanders and drunk people either.
Ad Council Reveals Findings Of Report Into Gender Inequity, Mental Health & Negative Behaviours In Australia’s Adland
New report into Australia's adland reveals a few As, plenty of Bs, some Cs and a note home to your parents.
TikTok Launches New Tools For Customising Viewing Preferences
TikTok unveils its latest wizardry, as Zuckerberg quietly seethes "they will rue the day."
Wednesday TV Wrap: The Best & Most Brutal State Of Origin Match Ever Brings In 1.7 Million
Are you stuck working with a Queenslander today? Fear not, the gloating should finish by about December.
New MiQ Study Finds Key Changes In Aussie Shopping Habits
New study finds key changes in Aussie shopping habits including avoiding the lettuce aisle & giving Myer a big miss.
BCM Group Pigs Out On Hog’s Breath Cafe’s Creative & Marketing
Much like the mysterious Black Stump and Sizzler chains, B&T was unaware Hog’s Breath was still a functioning entity.
Dentsu Ad Spend Report Predicts 8.7% Global Growth Through 2022
Dentsu predicting strong spends through 2022. Meaning you can up the Chrissie party from Hog's Breath to Harbour cruise.
Ryvalmedia To Launch In Sydney, Nabs Carat’s Bianca Falloon As GM
Think we've reached 'peak' media agencies? Proof there's always room for one more comes this news.
Wunderman Thompson Reveals Global Report Into What’s Driving Inclusion For Brands
Wunderman Thompson releases 'Inclusion’s New Wave' report. And it's the most thorough report B&T's skimmed all week.
McKenzie Partners Snags The Spice Tailor Account Win
McKenzie Partners investing in some charcoal tablets after winning curry purveyor The Spice Tailor's media & creative.
Jess Clancy Wins 2022 Brian White Scholarship
Jess Clancy has won the 2022 Brian White Scholarship. That's a radio prize, she didn't actually win Brian White.
How To Win A B&T Award: The Complete Series
If you DON'T win a B&T Award after all this, it probably just proves how unhelpful it truly was in the first place.