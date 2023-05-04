Jadanne Dare Joins KPMG As Head Of Brand & Marketing Strategy

KPMG Australia today announced the appointment of highly experienced marketing executive Jadanne Dare (lead image) to lead the firm’s national brand and marketing strategy.

As head of brand and marketing strategy, Dare will lead the team tasked with building KPMG’s multi-disciplinary brand in Australia. This will include expanding KPMG’s profile in key areas of client demand, particularly digital and ESG transformation.

Sudeep Gohil, who formerly led brand strategy for the firm in addition to his role as a Partner at KPMG Customer, will now dedicate 100 per cent of his time to client work. Dare has more than 20 years’ experience in marketing leadership roles. She joins KPMG from Amazon Web Services where she was head of marketing for Australia and New Zealand.

She was previously head of campaign marketing, Asia Pacific for Adobe, and has led marketing at SAP, Verizon Business and AT&T. Highly awarded for creating go-to-market models that generate new demand and deliver revenue growth, Jadanne is also highly active in helping to develop the Asia Pacific CMO community and regularly consults with senior marketing leaders.

Amanda Hicks, KPMG Australia’s national managing partner, client experience and brand commented: “We are delighted to have an executive of Jadanne’s calibre join us in this important role for the firm. A passionate and highly accomplished marketing strategist, she is a proven marketing leader with decades of experience at top 100 global brands operating in Australia. Her technology background will no doubt be a huge asset as she works with our marketing function to drive future growth for KPMG Australia.”

Dare said: “KPMG is an organisation committed to making a positive impact on business and society, something encapsulated by the recent ‘How you grow matters’ brand campaign. I’m excited to take on this leadership role with a high-performing marketing organisation and look forward to helping the team drive even stronger results for the firm, and in turn help KPMG to increase our impact for our clients and communities.”