IVE Group Builds On Its Marketing Services With Acquisition Of Elastic

IVE Group announced its acquisition of independent agency Elastic. This move further develops the creative and production capabilities that underscore IVE Group’s commitment to expanding its marketing services.

“We have been building our relationship with Elastic over the last 12 months and are thrilled to welcome both Sydney and Melbourne teams into IVE Group,” said Matt Aitken, managing director of IVE Group. “The talented team at Elastic has been delivering fantastic work for over 18 years, and the synergies made them the perfect fit. They have a great balance of strategic thinking, innovative creativity and high-quality production, which means we are now able to offer our clients greater through-the-line ideation and campaign execution across all marketing channels”.

“At Elastic, we have always been driven by a passion for delivering effective results, so we’re excited about this new chapter and what it means for our clients. Joining forces with IVE not only enables us to amplify our creative impact, but also provides access to a broader range of resources and in-house expertise. Together we are ready to redefine what’s possible and deliver further innovation for our clients,” said Nathan Richman, managing partner and co-founder of Elastic.

As IVE Group expands its presence and capabilities, the acquisition of Elastic reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation and fostering creativity.