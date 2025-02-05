It’s Your Last Chance To Enter B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo!

With late entries closing for B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented by Vevo today(!!), we’re urging you to send in that application on your computer! If, like everyone else in the world, getting back into your groove in 2025 has been a bit slow, then now is the time to stop procrastinating and get your entry in!

B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented by Vevo, recognises out-of-the-box thinkers, dreamers and trailblazers. If that sounds like you, you owe it to yourself to take the leap. We know it can be daunting, but you’re joining the ranks of previous winners who thought of winning only as a distant dream.

Starting out in the industry isn’t easy, but you can still have an impact even if you’re young. That’s what B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards celebrates. And what a night of glam it is! Just look at the photos of our industry’s stars celebrating each other and looking dashing while doing it!

If you’re still unsure about what to include in your entry, take a look at these examples here and here. Plus, these Awards can be a dynamo for your career.

Just ask Stephanie Pringle and Alison Fowler, who experienced their fair share of ageism for starting out young in the industry.

“I’ve been told I can’t do certain things that blur the bounds of my official job title. Bullying, being undermined in meetings, and being told “You look too young, you need to dress differently to be taken seriously”. Oh, we also get “you’re both so adorable” a lot…when considered in a professional context this gives me the ick,” Pringle said.

“It’s crazy to us now how young we were when we started C&C, but this should be a testament that age doesn’t play a part in the quality of work produced or validity to exist in a space,” Fowler added.

Great ideas prevail over the obstacles placed before them, and Pringle and Fowler are certainly a testament to that. They started their company, Chicken & Chips casting when they were 26 and 27.

Celebrating achievements is essential for silencing the inner critic. It’s there to help, but it’s also exhausting!

In your entry video, talk yourself up all you want. We want to see what you’re about, how you’ve contributed and how you see yourself continuing to grow.

We’re so inspired by all the previous winners of the Awards and we honestly can’t wait to see what’s in store for this year!

The exclusive awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 13th March at the Metro Theatre in Sydney. You can get your early-bird tickets to the biggest party in the industry HERE.

Finalists announced: Thursday 27th February 2025

Early bird tickets close: Friday 28th February 2025

Awards night: Thursday 13th March 2025