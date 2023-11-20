It’s “Sweet-Ish Not Swedish” In New Campaign For Somersby Super Crisp Cider Via Clems

What do a couple of Vikings and a semi-sweet apple cider have in common? More than they should in a new campaign for Somersby Super Crisp via Clemenger BBDO.

A case of mistaken identity sits at the (apple) core of the light-hearted ‘Sweet-ish not Swedish’ campaign for

Super Crisp, which has 25 per cent less sugar than the flagship Somersby Apple Cider.

The humour is driven by a simple error – mishearing ‘Sweet-ish’ as ‘Swedish’ in a campaign set to run across

cinema, online video, social and outdoor.

The hero film establishes the joke, delivering on the campaign idea that is reinforced and extended across a

series of social content, audio and OOH executions.

The spot opens on an idyllic Swedish scene. Cue Vikings enjoying ciders, Swedish dancers in traditional dress

wrapping yellow and blue ribbons (Sweden’s national colours) around a tree to a soundtrack of Swedish music

and accents. It all comes to an awkward halt when someone off screen asks why everything is in Swedish?

The scene abruptly ends to reveal we are on a film set. The director informs a Somersby client that the reason

everything is Swedish is because it’s a Swedish Cider. It’s here that she corrects his mishearing- It’s Sweetish, not Swedish. The awkwardness builds as the director realises the weight of his mistake. But it’s too late,

the Viking Ship has arrived.

As a Viking helmet is removed from a blue and yellow topped picnic table, the campaign slogan is revealed,

accompanied by a Swedish-accented voice over. Somersby is owned by Danish brewer Carlsberg Group and

made and sold in Australia by Carlton & United Breweries, with both businesses working closely on this

campaign.

“We wanted to create a fun, local campaign to launch Somersby Super Crisp. The sweet-ish wordplay was a

great way to bring our product benefit to life, inject humour into the Category and remind Aussies that

Somersby is still our largest and most-loved Cider” – says CUB Brand Manager, Liam Hale.

The campaign went live in time for summer on 19 November.

