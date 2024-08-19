It’s “Hands On For Business Payments” In Smartpay’s New Campaign Via The Royals

Smartpay’s new campaign via The Royals shows how the zero-cost EFTPOS provider is “hands-on for business payments”.

The campaign highlights how being hands-on is about seamlessly giving customers the service they need – so businesses can get on with running their daily grind.

“All the time we hear from our customers that our hands-on approach makes all the difference for their EFTPOS experience,” said Peter Thomas, chief marketing and product officer, Smartpay.

“The Royals’ ‘Hands On For Business Payments’ campaign idea is a playful yet authentic way to show that when you choose Smartpay, you choose a business payments partner who’s on hand to help, whenever you need it,” added Thomas.

“In an era where so many services are gate kept behind long call wait times and you’re bounced from person to person, we’ve found that it really makes a difference to our customers that we have a hands-on, customer-centric approach to our business”.

“Smartpay knows what hands-on means: they understand what businesses do, what businesses need, and what it means if they can’t take payments,” said Andrew Siwka, managing partner, The Royals.

He said the campaign is the culmination of an 18-month brand transformation project that has included brand strategy and positioning, brand platform design, and campaign development.

Smartpay has more than 20 years of experience in the EFTPOS game, partnering with over 35,000 businesses across Australia and New Zealand.

Credits:

Client: Smartpay

Chief marketing & product officer: Peter Thomas

Head of marketing: Adrien Jarvis

Head of digital acquisition: Matt Rothwell

Senior designer: Richard Harris

Marketing manager, AU: Jessica Smith

Performance marketing specialist: Bryce McFadden

Creative agency: The Royals

Production partners:

Production house: Eden Studios

Director: Pete Moore

Post production: Eden Studios

Sound house: Electric Sheep

Casting: Fountain Head Casting

Media partner: Advertising Advantage