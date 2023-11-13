It’s Friday Nabs R/GA’s Heather Sheen For Strategy Role

Independent creative agency It’s Friday has appointed Heather Sheen (lead image) as its head of strategy. Most recently, Sheen was head of strategy at R/GA Australia, and prior to that, planning partner at DDB Sydney.

With over two decades of industry experience, Sheen has led the strategic thinking on major brands, including Westpac, Transport for NSW, Amazon, Coca-Cola, and Nestlé. She is multi-awarded, having picked up gongs from the Effies, IPA, D&AD, Cannes, AWARD and The One Show. Sheen is also passionate about progressing the industry having served on diversity councils and regularly lecturing at AdSchool, CopySchool and Miami Ad School.

Responsible for driving growth for brands through ‘energy that is impossible to ignore’, Sheen will galvanise the agency’s strategic vision and drive effectiveness.

“Heather is the perfect addition to It’s Friday’s leadership. She has had a non-linear path in strategic planning starting out as a creative, where she learnt how the power of strategy could unlock disruptive creativity. Great strategies are useless if they can’t be brought to life effectively and this is one of Heather’s strengths. Heather is a modern planner bringing with her a tonne of big brand experience like Westpac and Coca-Cola. Heather will be a great influence on our planning department and clients’ businesses. We are just thrilled to have her on board,” said Pete Bosilkovski, CEO and founder of It’s Friday.

“It’s Friday has experienced phenomenal growth over the past two years. I’m thrilled to be joining Pete, Vince, Jeremy, and the team at such a pivotal point in their journey. I can’t wait to get stuck into driving growth for both clients and the agency,” Sheen said.