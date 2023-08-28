It’s All The Pictures From The 2023 B&T Women In Media Awards, Sponsored By Are Media

  • WIM 2023-147
  • WIM 2023-208
  • WIM 2023-203
  • WIM 2023-200
  • WIM 2023-196
  • WIM 2023-190
  • WIM 2023-189
  • WIM 2023-185
  • WIM 2023-183
  • WIM 2023-179
  • WIM 2023-178
  • WIM 2023-174
  • WIM 2023-172
  • WIM 2023-170
  • WIM 2023-168
  • WIM 2023-166
  • WIM 2023-164
  • WIM 2023-163
  • WIM 2023-162
  • WIM 2023-158
  • WIM 2023-157
  • WIM 2023-155
  • WIM 2023-153
  • WIM 2023-152
  • WIM 2023-150
  • WIM 2023-149
  • WIM 2023-146
  • WIM 2023-145
  • WIM 2023-142
  • WIM 2023-141
  • WIM 2023-137
  • WIM 2023-136
  • WIM 2023-135
  • WIM 2023-133
  • WIM 2023-132
  • WIM 2023-131
  • WIM 2023-128
  • WIM 2023-127
  • WIM 2023-126
  • WIM 2023-125
  • WIM 2023-124
  • WIM 2023-123
  • WIM 2023-122
  • WIM 2023-121
  • WIM 2023-120
  • WIM 2023-119
  • WIM 2023-118
  • WIM 2023-117
  • WIM 2023-116
  • WIM 2023-113
  • WIM 2023-112
  • WIM 2023-111
  • WIM 2023-110
  • WIM 2023-109
  • WIM 2023-108
  • WIM 2023-107
  • WIM 2023-106
  • WIM 2023-105
  • WIM 2023-104
  • WIM 2023-103
  • WIM 2023-102
  • WIM 2023-101
  • WIM 2023-100
  • WIM 2023-99
  • WIM 2023-98
  • WIM 2023-97
  • WIM 2023-96
  • WIM 2023-95
  • WIM 2023-94
  • WIM 2023-93
  • WIM 2023-92
  • WIM 2023-91
  • WIM 2023-90
  • WIM 2023-89
  • WIM 2023-88
  • WIM 2023-87
  • WIM 2023-86
  • WIM 2023-85
  • WIM 2023-84
  • WIM 2023-83
  • WIM 2023-82
  • WIM 2023-81
  • WIM 2023-80
  • WIM 2023-79
  • WIM 2023-78
  • WIM 2023-77
  • WIM 2023-76
  • WIM 2023-75
  • WIM 2023-74
  • WIM 2023-73
  • WIM 2023-72
  • WIM 2023-71
  • WIM 2023-70
  • WIM 2023-69
  • WIM 2023-68
  • WIM 2023-67
  • WIM 2023-66
  • WIM 2023-65
  • WIM 2023-62
  • WIM 2023-61
  • WIM 2023-60
  • WIM 2023-59
  • WIM 2023-58
  • WIM 2023-57
  • WIM 2023-56
  • WIM 2023-55
  • WIM 2023-54
  • WIM 2023-52
  • WIM 2023-51
  • WIM 2023-50
  • WIM 2023-47
  • WIM 2023-46
  • WIM 2023-43
  • WIM 2023-42
  • WIM 2023-39
  • WIM 2023-37
  • WIM 2023-33
  • WIM 2023-32
  • WIM 2023-30
  • WIM 2023-29
  • WIM 2023-28
  • WIM 2023-27
  • WIM 2023-24
  • WIM 2023-22
  • WIM 2023-21
  • WIM 2023-20
  • WIM 2023-17
  • WIM 2023-15
  • WIM 2023-14
  • WIM 2023-13
  • WIM 2023-12
  • WIM 2023-11
  • WIM 2023-9
  • WIM 2023-8
  • WIM 2023-7
  • WIM 2023-6
  • WIM 2023-5
  • WIM 2023-4
  • WIM 2023-3
  • WIM 2023-2
  • WIM 2023-1
  • DSC08299-20230825081507863-635a71949f87e-25472962
  • DSC08290-20230825081507863-635a71949f87e-25472257
  • DSC08289-20230825081507863-635a71949f87e-25472221
  • DSC08287-20230825081507863-635a71949f87e-25472193
  • DSC08286-20230825081507863-635a71949f87e-25472172
  • DSC08283-20230825081507863-635a71949f87e-25472085
  • DSC08281-20230825081507863-635a71949f87e-25472013
  • DSC08280-20230825081507863-635a71949f87e-25471863
  • DSC08279-20230825081507863-635a71949f87e-25471788
  • DSC08273-20230825081507863-635a71949f87e-25471501
  • DSC08271-20230825081507863-635a71949f87e-25471452
  • DSC08269-20230825081507863-635a71949f87e-25471233
  • DSC08267-20230825081507863-635a71949f87e-25471183
1 / 154
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Where else could you have seen the ICONIC Jane Caro give a speech on everything from the Matildas to 1980s feminism to the menopause? It really could ONLY be the B&T Women In Media Awards!

Whilst there may be some iconic gatherings of people where you cannot take pictures (I’m looking at you Fight Club), the same cannot be said for the B&T Women In Media Awards.

Here at B&T we like to shout about all the fun we’ve had. Now you can relive the night with all the pictures from this year’s awards.

Enjoy, and don’t forget to tag us on socials if you share!




Please login with linkedin to comment

B&T B&T Women in Media Events

Latest News

HypeAuditor: Instagram’s Influencer Marketing Sector To Reach $22.2B By 2025
  • Technology

HypeAuditor: Instagram’s Influencer Marketing Sector To Reach $22.2B By 2025

Alex Frolov, CEO and co-founder, HypeAuditorAccording to HypeAuditor data, Instagram’s influencer marketing sector will grow by $8.4bn over the next three years and reach $22.2bn by 2025. Despite the impact of economic uncertainties, which in turn resulted in a decrease in investments from Venture capital investments, startups in the creator economy pocketed $2.5 billion, last year.

The Marketing Academy Australia Opens Nominations For 2024 Scholarship Program
  • Marketing

The Marketing Academy Australia Opens Nominations For 2024 Scholarship Program

The Marketing Academy has opened nominations for the 10th Australia intake of its Scholarship Program. This annual development program gives high-potential leadership talent from within marketing, media and advertising the insight, skills and knowledge to lead the businesses of tomorrow. The Scholarship Program, which enables scholars to access an enviable lineup of c-suite mentors and […]

IVE Group’s Revenues Up 27.5% To $967.4M
  • Media

IVE Group’s Revenues Up 27.5% To $967.4M

IVE Group Limited  has announced its financial results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2023 (FY23). The result was underpinned by strong organic growth coupled with a maiden contribution from Ovato, partially offset by materially higher input and finance costs. Organic revenue growth was broad-based and reflects the Group’s leading industry vertical positioning, tier-1 […]

EMBARGOED IMAGE CONTACT KRISTI MILLER SYD PIC DESK. The Gap. Mapoon community. Mum Lisa Tabulai with her son John Tabulai 3, during an afternoon walk. Picture: David Caird
  • Media

News Corp Launches “Closing The Gap” Special Investigation On Indigenous Disadvantage

News Corp state and regional mastheads will launch an “Closing the Gap” this weekend to highlight the disadvantages faced by Indigenous Australians – including higher suicide rates, poorer health outcomes, lower disposable income and a dramatically lower life expectancy. Starting on Sunday and running over five days, “Closing the Gap” is the first of a […]

New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches
  • Media

New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches

TRA Labs and Previously Unavailable, alongside founder James Donald, today launched their latest start-up, Ideally, a platform offering remarkably fast, affordable, and accessible customer insights to help bring great ideas to life. The partnership, well-known for creating the successful brand health tracking platform Tracksuit, has appointed Donald as Ideally’s Founder and CEO to drive growth […]