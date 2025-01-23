“It’s A Personal Issue, Not A Commercial One”: B&T Research Finds Nearly Half Of Aussies Want Brands To Stay Out Of The Australia Day Debate

Australia Day remains a contentious topic, with debates about its significance and appropriateness dividing public opinion. But beyond the question of whether January 26 should continue as the national day of celebration lies another equally polarising issue: should brands take a stance on Australia Day?

Independent research commissioned by B&T and conducted by Bastion reveals that nearly half of Australians (47 per cent) believe brands should avoid publicly sharing their views on this divisive topic, seeing it as irrelevant to their core purpose.

The Case Against Brands Taking a Stance

Many Australians believe that brands have no place in politically or culturally charged debates, and their involvement risks alienating customers.

When asked if they think brands should publicly share their stance on Australia Day one respondent replied: “They should stick to their trade and keep politics out of the equation”.

“It’s not their job to influence patrons on any political issue,” another said.

For these respondents, corporate participation in Australia Day discussions feels disingenuous, with one describing it as “empty virtue signaling.”

This belief is rooted in the perception that brands exist to serve practical needs, not to weigh in on societal debates. As one survey participant explained, “Brands are there to provide a product, not to influence my personal views.”

“I don’t care what brands think about Australia Day. I just want good products at the right price,” another said.

Risk of Alienation and Controversy

For brands, taking a public stance on Australia Day can be a risky endeavour. With strong opinions on both sides of the debate, expressing support for either position could result in backlash.

Some Australians expressed frustration with brands perceived as opportunistic or divisive, particularly when their messaging does not feel aligned with their actions. One respondent remarked, “Something as controversial and political should not be used for financial gain, especially when it’s so negative to our native people.”

Even brands with well-intentioned messaging are not immune to criticism. One participant noted, “If they support the date, they isolate Indigenous communities and their supporters. If they don’t, people say it’s too woke and politically correct.”

For many Australians, brand silence on the matter is seen as a safer, more neutral option. Many noted that Australia Day debates should remain in the public or governmental sphere, rather than becoming fodder for marketing strategies.

“It’s a personal issue, not a commercial one,” one respondent explained.

The Case for Speaking Out

While nearly half of Australians prefer brand neutrality, 32 per cent believe that corporations should take a public stance on Australia Day. For this group, brands represent powerful platforms capable of influencing public discourse and driving societal change.

“Brands have enormous power and should use it ethically,” one participant said.

Another noted, “We deserve to know where they stand so we can put our money behind brands that align with our values.”

Supporters of brand advocacy argue that transparency can foster trust and loyalty and many feel that silence could signal indifference, damaging brand reputation in the eyes of socially conscious consumers.

“Taking a thoughtful position shows respect for Indigenous communities and supports reconciliation,” explained one respondent.

Impact on Purchasing Decisions

Despite the strong opinions about whether brands should speak out, the research shows a nuanced relationship between a brand’s stance and consumer behaviour. Nearly half of Australians (48 per cent) say that a brand’s position on Australia Day would not influence their purchasing decisions.

For this group, practical factors like price and product quality outweigh political or cultural considerations. As one respondent succinctly put it, “I buy things for their utility, not their opinions.”

However, 38 per cent of Australians indicated that a brand’s stance could affect their choices, particularly if it aligned—or conflicted—with their values. “If a brand celebrated Australia Day, I’d avoid them,” one participant shared, while another explained, “I prefer brands that take an inclusive stance because it reflects their commitment to respect and social responsibility.”

Navigating a Divisive Issue

For brands, the question of whether to speak out on Australia Day is not just about taking a stand—it’s about balancing authenticity, risk, and relevance. Those who choose to engage must tread carefully, ensuring their messaging aligns with their corporate values and resonates with their audience.

As one respondent advised, “If a brand is going to comment on Australia Day, it has to be thoughtful and genuine.”

However, for the nearly half of Australians who prefer silence, brands can demonstrate their values in other ways, such as through meaningful action or support for Indigenous communities.

“They don’t need to make a big statement. Just do the work quietly and let your actions speak louder than your words,” one respondent said.

Australians Divided Over January 26

The broader question of whether Australia Day should continue to be celebrated on January 26 remains deeply polarising. The survey revealed that 65 per cent of Australians support keeping the date, with older Australians forming the majority of this group. For many in this cohort, the date is tied to tradition, personal memories, and a sense of national pride.

“It’s always been that date,” one respondent explained, while another shared, “It holds great memories of barbecues and celebrations with family.”

In contrast, 23 per cent of Australians disagree with keeping January 26 as the date, with younger Australians more likely to advocate for change. These respondents emphasised the pain the date causes Indigenous Australians, referring to it as a reminder of colonisation and its lasting injustices.

“It’s a really easy gesture to change the date. If it helps our Indigenous people, then I’m all for it,” one participant said.

While nearly half of Australians prefer brand neutrality, a minority calls for corporate advocacy. For businesses, the decision to speak out—or stay silent—must be carefully considered, with a focus on authenticity, alignment with values, and sensitivity to the diverse views of their audience. As Australia continues to debate the future of January 26, brands will need to navigate this issue with care, ensuring that their actions resonate with their customers and contribute positively to the national conversation.