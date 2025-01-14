“It Starts With Yassss”: Optus Extends Partnership With Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras For 2025 & 2026

Optus has announced its continued partnership with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2025 and 2026, reinforcing its commitment to creating a future where everyone can embrace their individuality and express their authentic selves.

With Optus’ ongoing support since 2022, this important extended partnership will see Optus take on a prominent role in supporting Mardi Gras events as a Major Partner, including participation in the Parade and naming rights of the Food Village stage, a dedicated family area at the ever-popular Fair Day event.

The 2025 Mardi Gras theme, Free to be, reflects Optus’ mission to build a future where everyone is free to be their true selves – whether in the workplace or at home.

Felicity Ross, Optus managing director of corporate affairs and marketing, said: “The 2025 theme Free to be perfectly captures Optus’ vision for a future that celebrates individuality, authenticity and inclusivity.

“We’re committed to further cultivating an open and accepting environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging and has the confidence to speak up. With pride and purpose, we are loud and proud in our support and look forward to driving visibility, learning and awareness.”

Gil Beckwith, CEO of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, said: “Mardi Gras is not just about one celebration, it’s about creating a space where everyone feels free to be themselves.

“Optus shares this vision and has shown genuine support for the LGBTQIA+ community. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership and work together to make a louder, prouder, and more inclusive future for all.”

Strengthening an inclusive culture remains a priority for Optus, supported by initiatives such as gender affirmation leave and employee-led networks such as Express Yourself, which empower individuals to bring their true selves to work.

Optus recently achieved Bronze Tier Status in the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI), the national benchmark for LGBTQIA+ workplace inclusion. As part of the journey toward Gold Status, Optus remains committed to enhancing LGBTQIA+ inclusion, valuing the diversity and individuality of all employees.

This dedication extends to collaborations with organisations including Pride in Diversity, Wear it Purple, the Defence LGBTQIA+ Information Service (DEFGLIS), and the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, further strengthening Optus’ support of the LGBTQIA+ community.