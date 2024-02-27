Ipsos Has Partnered With OzTam To Introduce Cross-Channel Audience Measurement

Ipsos has partnered with OzTam to provide cross-channel video audience measurement across multiple devices and content types for BVOD audiences.

New audience data integration will allow free-to-air TV networks the ability to provide a complete audience sizing for their digital video and media assets in a trusted currency environment.

The introduction of BVOD metrics into Ipsos Iris was essential to the platform development, allowing media owners and agencies to view audiences when added to web and app audiences, across all devices in the Ipsos Iris platform.

It will also enable direct comparisons of audience profiles across all devices and content genres for BVOD audiences, compared to both web and app audiences.

It also allows media planners to combine and compare BVOD audiences across devices, including connected TV sets (CTV), with the breadth of media brand audiences, inclusively measured by Ipsos iris.

OzTam’s BVOD data is sourced from OzTam VPM, Australia’s official measurement for BVOD content, with more than 16 million connected devices measured minute-by-minute daily.

“We are thrilled to partner with OzTam to deliver a unique set of audience data that enhances the utility of Ipsos iris for cross-channel planning and commercial insights. Data infusion is the best way to retain the integrity and accuracy of audience currency measurement across media channels”, said Simon Wake, Ipsos ANZ CEO.