Ipsos Has Partnered With OzTam To Introduce Cross-Channel Audience Measurement

Ipsos Has Partnered With OzTam To Introduce Cross-Channel Audience Measurement
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Ipsos has partnered with OzTam to provide cross-channel video audience measurement across multiple devices and content types for BVOD audiences.

New audience data integration will allow free-to-air TV networks the ability to provide a complete audience sizing for their digital video and media assets in a trusted currency environment.

The introduction of BVOD metrics into Ipsos Iris was essential to the platform development, allowing media owners and agencies to view audiences when added to web and app audiences, across all devices in the Ipsos Iris platform.

It will also enable direct comparisons of audience profiles across all devices and content genres for BVOD audiences, compared to both web and app audiences.

It also allows media planners to combine and compare BVOD audiences across devices, including connected TV sets (CTV), with the breadth of media brand audiences, inclusively measured by Ipsos iris.

OzTam’s BVOD data is sourced from OzTam VPM, Australia’s official measurement for BVOD content, with more than 16 million connected devices measured minute-by-minute daily.

“We are thrilled to partner with OzTam to deliver a unique set of audience data that enhances the utility of Ipsos iris for cross-channel planning and commercial insights. Data infusion is the best way to retain the integrity and accuracy of audience currency measurement across media channels”, said Simon Wake, Ipsos ANZ CEO.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Ipsos OzTam

Latest News

Wendell Sailor, James Graham & Wade Graham Among Triple M NRL Commentary Lineup
  • Media

Wendell Sailor, James Graham & Wade Graham Among Triple M NRL Commentary Lineup

Triple M NRL is ready to rock the 2024 NRL season with the best names in the business, including league legends Wendell Sailor, Gorden Tallis, Ryan Girdler, James Graham, Wade Graham and current player Aaron Woods. All are set to headline Triple M’s all-star NRL commentary lineup for an epic 2024 season. With a big […]

Asembl Luanches Golden Gaytimes Inspired Biscuits In Partnership With Griffin’s Marvels
  • Campaigns

Asembl Luanches Golden Gaytimes Inspired Biscuits In Partnership With Griffin’s Marvels

Brand extension agency Asembl has whipped up a wonder in every bite with the partnering of Streets’ Golden Gaytime and Griffin’s Marvels for the first ever Golden Gaytime Inspired Biscuits. Available now from Coles stores nationally and online, the Griffin’s Marvels Golden Gaytime Inspired Biscuits are a wonder in every bite – irresistible Golden Gaytime […]