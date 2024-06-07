Ipsos Data: Asia Pumped For AI, Australia “Nervous”
The Asia Pacific region remains divided on whether to be nervous or excited about the AI revolution, this year’s Ipsos AI Monitor report has revealed.
The global report, which surveyed people in 32 countries including the Asia Pacific, measures attitudes towards AI, particularly understanding around the technology and its impact on day-to-day life.
The survey, which was conducted from mid-April to early May, found there was a divide between people in the APAC region who are excited by the potential AI will offer, and those who are firmly sceptical about its future.
In Asia, most people (62 per cent) said they were excited about the products and services that use AI; interest is greatest in China (80 per cent), Indonesia (76 per cent), Thailand (76 per cent) and South Korea (73 per cent). English speaking countries, including Australia and New Zealand, feel the need for caution with the approach to AI – just 39 per cent of Aussies and 43 per cent of Kiwis said they were excited for the technology.
Both countries are more likely to feel trepidation about AI, with 66 per cent of New Zealanders and 64 per cent of Australians saying AI makes them nervous.
People in Asia Pacific recognise the changes AI will bring. Almost three quarters (73 per cent) of people across APAC said AI will profoundly change their life in the next year three to five years. Most people across APAC (66 per cent) said AI would change how they do their job in the next five years.
“People are still firmly divided over whether AI will be a friend or foe in the coming years. Across the APAC region, Asian countries are leading the charge for embracing the technology, showing both a strong understanding and excitement about the technology. English-speaking countries, including Australia and New Zealand, remain sceptical about AI, particularly its impact on their day-to-day life and employment. Greater education around the technology and practical examples may help to build confidence in the AI revolution and how it can be harnessed to improve everyday life,” said Hamish Munro, Ipsos APEC CEO.
Key APAC findings:
- APAC has mixed understanding AI: Indonesia is leading the charge in understanding AI – 86 per cent of those surveyed said they understand it. In Australia, 63 per cent said they had a good understanding of AI. The figure is lower than the global average of 67 per cent.
- Asia Pacific people are educated on AI products and services: Self-claimed knowledge about AI products and services is highest in Asia, with China (81 per cent), Indonesia (80 per cent) and Thailand (69 per cent) topping the list. Just over a third of Australians (38 per cent) know what products and services use AI, well below the global average of 52 per cent.
- A divide in feelings towards AI: People are split over whether to be excited or nervous about AI. Countries in Asia are where excitement is highest with China, Indonesia, Thailand and South Korea most interested in AI products.
- AI expected to impact daily life: 73 per cent of people across APAC said AI will profoundly change their life in the next year three to five years. China and Indonesia (78 per cent and 73 per cent respectively) are the most likely to think AI has already changed their lives.
- AI and employment: Most people across APAC (66 per cent) said AI would change how they do their job in the next five years. Indonesia (87 per cent), Thailand (81 per cent) and China (80 per cent) are the most likely to say AI will change how they do their job. At least half of Australians think AI will change their job – 16 per cent said it was very likely to affect their work, while 34 per cent said it was somewhat likely.
However, more Aussies think AI will improve their job (29 per cent) than those who think it will make it worse (20 per cent). Just under half (46 per cent) expect it to make the job market worse.
