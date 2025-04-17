iProspect & Seven Playfully Blur Lines Of Reality & Advertising For Solo By MYOB

Business management solution MYOB tapped into reality television to celebrate the launch of its new app Solo by MYOB, designed to help sole operators escape the burden of work-related admin, in a media integration that pushed the boundaries of advertising and programming.

Developed by iProspect, the media integration tapped into the insight that most of the production team behind some of Australia’s most loved reality shows are sole traders.

Building on the ‘Do Less Work Work’ platform for the new all-in-one mobile app Solo by MYOB, the resulting media integration playfully blurred the lines between advertising and reality.

Cutting to Seven’s Australian Idol at the end of the ad break, audiences saw and heard the crew talking ‘off camera’ about using Solo by MYOB to undertake tasks like get paid and capturing expenses for their work on set. This behind the scenes sneak peek kept the viewer in the context of the show while learning about the app.

“We love the creativity and out-of-the-box thinking this integration built during the Solo by MYOB launch campaign. Fresh and distinctive work executed in channels that are a bespoke fit were critical to capture attention and cut through with sole operators, a large and vital part of the Australian business ecosystem,” said Gab McKenzie, general manager of brand and marketing at MYOB.

“Finding ways to get your ads noticed in competitive environments can always be a challenge, which is why we’ve loved what we’ve built out with Seven and MYOB. Our campaign has found a way to playfully blur the line between reality TV and what’s real, while staying true to our aim of showcasing the simple app experience and driving demonstration to sole operators of just how easy it is to invoice and get paid,” said Sam Bremner, iProspect client partner.

“We specifically wanted to highlight the aspect of reality TV and the involvement of sole traders in bringing TV shows like this to life. As an agency we undertook a thorough briefing process to identify the media partner best suited to help bring our campaign objectives to life, and Seven stood out with a particularly strong response and platform”.

“The Solo by MYOB sponsorship connected Australian Idol audiences with the platform in a bold, disruptive way. It was a standout collaboration with MYOB, iProspect and Seven that pushed the boundaries of integration while showcasing the benefits of the app and driving audience engagement,” said Katie Finney, national television sales director at Seven.

The campaign ran through the Australian Idol season, which recently finished its run on Seven.

Credits:

Client: MYOB

Chief Customer Officer – Dean Chadwick

GM Brand and Marketing – Gab McKenzie

GM Acquisition Strategy and Marketing – Natasha Connor

Senior Marketing Campaign Manager – Rebecca Mitchell

Integrated Marketing Manager – Genamay Bennett-Burkhardt

Associate Creative Lead – Angus Keech

Media: iProspect

Chief Strategy Officer – Nick Kavanagh

Strategy Director – Ed Heaney

Group Investment Director – Vera Manalac

Client Partner – Sam Bremner

Client Director – Matt Grimmond

Client Manager – Sebastiano Zanre

Client Executive – Claire Watson

Client Associate – Mia Mergler

Media Partner: Seven West Media

Katie Finney – National Television Sales Director

Charlie Brown – Head of Entertainment

Julia Scales – Group Business Director

Alan Gordon – Group Business Manager

Adele Montgomery – Brand Content and Integration Executive

Production: Red Engine Creative

Sarah Taylor – Director & Creative

Jill Munt – Producer

Martin Spratt – DOP

Giselle Epstein – Flame