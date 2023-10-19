Introducing Adobe Photoshop Elements 2024 & Premiere Elements 2024

Adobe has announced the availability of Photoshop Elements 2024 and Premiere Elements 2024.

This latest release includes new AI-powered features and a new editing experience with a fresh look, so it’s easier than ever to go from quick fixes to total transformations. Learn as you go with step-by-step Guided Edits and kickstart your creative journey with templates for Photo Reels, Highlight Reels, slideshows, collages, motion titles, animated social posts, and more.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2024

Match color and tone to create a fresh new vibe

Choose from built-in presets or use a photo of your own, click once, and then fine-tune hue, saturation, and brightness.

Create and share fast-moving Photo Reels

Reels zip through your favorite shots, each with its own text, effects, and graphics. Now, with new Photo Reels, you can save them as MP4s or GIFs for easy sharing on all your favorite social platforms.

Enjoy a whole new editing experience with a fresh look

Discover modern fonts, icons, buttons, and colors that are easier on the eye. Plus, choose from light and dark mode options.

Select a photo sky or background with one click for easier editing

Powered by Adobe AI, new automatic selections make it simple to enhance or replace just one area of a photo.

Discover one-click photo Quick Actions in one place Popular one-click edits are now at your fingertips, making photo editing quicker and seamless. Instantly blur or remove a background, smooth skin, dehaze or colorize a photo, and more. Remove JPEG artifacts for a smooth, natural look Powered by Adobe AI, click once to enhance compressed JPEGs with this new option in the Quick Actions panel.

Grow your skills along the way with Guided Edits Make simple adjustments, custom creations, or eye-catching effects with 62 step-by-step Guided Edits in Photoshop Elements 2024. Here’s what’s new: Create stylized photo text for shareworthy posts – Text options are now consolidated into an easy-to-follow guided edit, so you can style your posts in a matter of seconds.

Try fresh looks for your photos with new backgrounds in the Replace Background Guided Edit, new skies in the Perfect Landscape Guided Edit, and new patterns in the Pattern Brush Guided Edit. Access free Adobe Stock photos to expand your creative possibilities Try a new background, make a collage, or create an inspiring Quote Graphic with access to thousands of beautiful stock photos from right inside Photoshop Elements. Turn photos into art with new Artistic Effect options Powered by Adobe Adobe AI, just click to add effects inspired by famous works of art or popular art styles. Adobe Premiere Elements 2024 Match color and tone to create a fresh new vibe Choose from built-in presets or use a photo or video of your own, click once, and then fine-tune hue, saturation, and brightness. Show off the good stuff with automatic Highlight Reels Adobe AI-powered automation quickly turns your clips into videos that draw people in by focusing on motion, close-ups, and your highest-quality footage. Enjoy a whole new editing experience with a fresh look Discover modern fonts, icons, buttons, and colors that are easier on the eye. Plus, choose from light and dark mode options. Enhance your storytelling with new audio effects Try effects like Reverb, Vocal Enhancer, and DeHummer to improve your listening experience. Punch up your videos with fun new graphics Emphasize key moments or just add some eye-candy with modern new graphics. Easily build your skills with Guided Edits Choose from one of 26 Guided Edits for your videos, and then just follow along to make quick fixes or add creative effects, smooth transitions, or eye-catching animations. Web and Mobile Companion Apps Add creative overlays in the web companion app (English-only beta) Add fun patterns plus overlays that frame your subject or create depth. Do one-click photo fixes and more in the mobile companion app (English-only beta) Automatically improve tone, remove backgrounds, fix white balance, and more with one-click Quick Actions. Plus, bring in pics from a wider range of files and folders on your phone, and view creations from Elements Web. Auto-sync your photos and videos to enjoy them anywhere (English-only beta) You can now sync across the Elements Organizer and the web and mobile companion apps. Availability Photoshop Elements 2024, Premiere Elements 2024 and a discounted bundle of the two are available on Adobe.com, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers.