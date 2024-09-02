AdvertisingNewsletter

Internet Ad Advertising Spend Reaches $15.6 Billion With A Growth Rate Of 9.7%

The Australian internet advertising market has seen growth of 9.7 per cent year-on-year to reach $15.6bn spend for the financial year ending 30 June 2024 according to data released today. The IAB Australia Internet Advertising Revenue Report (IARR) which was prepared by PwC Australia found strong growth in formats that are considered short term performance drivers, with mixed market growth across other formats and environments.

According to the report, video advertising grew 18.6 per cent year on year to reach $4.1bn, while search & directories increased 10.4 per cent to reach $6.9bn. Classifieds advertising revenue grew 4.3 per cent year on year to $2.5bn, while general display (excluding video) advertising fell by 1.1 per cent year on year to $2bn. Traditional standard display formats fell by 13.1 per cent to $558.5m. Digital audio performed strongly over the year, increasing 23.6 per cent to reach $290.2m.

For the financial year, connected TV continued to yield the greatest share of content publishers’ video inventory expenditure, increasing to 55 per cent (up from 47 per cent), with both mobile and desktop expenditure decreasing.

Buying internet advertising from an agency via insertion order decreased year on year, down from 46 per cent in FY23 to 42 per cent in FY24. Over the same period, client direct buying increased from 15 per cent to 18 per cent, while programmatic purchasing increased 39 per cent to 40 per cent.

Retail remained the number one advertiser industry category for display inventory representing 17.7 per cent share of the ad spend, followed by automotive at 15.4 per cent which has been steadily regaining share over the last few years after a slump with a lack of new car launches and lack of supply during COVID lockdowns.

“The results for financial year 2024 show that marketers continue to increase their investment in reaching audiences across a range of digital advertising environments. While video and audio formats continue to grow the overall market, there is still a strong skew towards driving short term sales results with strong investments in search and social. In the June quarter results we saw a solid growth uptick in the classified listings revenue category, which was up 21 per cent versus the previous June quarter, led by automotive and real estate activity,” said Gai Le Roy CEO of IAB Australia.

