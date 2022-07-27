Initiative Perth Unveils Its New Leadership Team

Initiative Perth today announces a new business model and senior leadership team as it reveals its ambition to create a new generation of media agency in Western Australia.

The leadership changes, designed to elevate the agency’s crafts skills, were developed in response to the rapidly evolving and changing media landscape.

Initiative Perth will act as a growth media partner to its clients with a focus centred around strategy, partnerships, programmatic, and data with a clear purpose of creating value for clients and opportunities to learn for its people.

Led by managing director David Burger (pictured, centre), who joined the agency in September 2021, the new leadership team comprises: Steve Hare (pictured, left), head of client service (Initiative and Group Yellow); Brianna Wells (pictured, centre right), head of partnerships (Initiative and Group Yellow); Paige English (pictured, centre left), head of communication design / strategy (Initiative) & government solutions; and Judi Van Omme (pictured, right), general manager and lead on government contracts and commercials.

The new look SLT will manage individual client remits plus take on broader responsibilities leading the agency in their specific areas of expertise. This provides greater opportunities for employees to grow their skills and capabilities enabling them to focus on specific crafts as the media industry continues to evolve.

Burger said: “We have a strong legacy and enviable reputation in the market and I am confident our new leadership team and business model will help us deliver more effectively for our clients, accelerating growth and advancing Western Australia’s media landscape.

“It always gives me a thrill to promote from within…the talent in our agency is second-to-none and our new modern agency will be the place where are team can do the best work of their lives and where clients know that they are the forefront of media expertise and delivery in Australia.

“While we stay true to Initiative’s DNA and the foundations of our success, in Perth we will work towards a single-minded agency approach providing consistency in learning, leadership, and execution, leaning strongly into our IP and key partners within the Australian Initiative and Mediabrands’ family.

“This is an incredibly exciting time and I’m genuinely thrilled to be at the helm of the agency at such a pivotal period in its history and growth. These changes have been in the making for over 6 months and the leadership team has been instrumental in making it happen. This next chapter of growth is going to brilliant for both our clients, and our agency.”

Initiative Perth has enjoyed strong new business and organic client growth this year adding Kleenheat to its roster of clients as well as organic growth within its existing WA client base.

Initiative would also like to announce that Cameron Mack and Heather Lawson are leaving the business; Mack to explore new opportunities outside of agency life and Lawson to take up a role at another agency. Burger said the agency is deeply grateful for the contribution both have made to Initiative and wished them happiness and success in their future endeavours.