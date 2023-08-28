Influencer Marketing Agency Born Bred Talent Names Stephanie Scicchitano As GM

Influencer marketing agency Born Bred has announced the appointment of Stephanie Scicchitano as general manager.

Bringing with her an extensive wealth of experience across talent management and public relations, Scicchitano is poised to infuse Born Bred Talent with her dynamic leadership and strategic vision for the business.

With an impressive professional journey spanning almost eight years in PR and communications at some of the countries largest agencies including Red Havas and Eleven, Scicchitano made a seamless transition into the world of talent and social media management, amassing over 12 years of invaluable expertise. Her multifaceted background equips her with comprehensive insights that empower both talent and brands to excel and innovate, guiding them towards unparalleled success.

“I am both humbled and excited for the opportunity to lead such a phenomenal industry-leading team and look forward to taking both our clients and our talent to new heights” Scicchitano said of her appointment.

In her new role, Scicchitano will report directly to the Founder and CEO, Clare Winterbourn and will take the helm of the agency’s strategic direction. Her vision will drive growth and foster innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of influencer marketing. Noted for her proven aptitude in building and motivating teams, Stephanie is primed to lead Born Bred Talent to new heights of achievement.

Winterbourn commented, “we are thrilled to welcome Stepahnie to Born Bred Talent as our new General Manager. Her exceptional track record and vast industry knowledge make her the perfect fit for leading our talented team. Stepahnie’s strategic mindset and dedication to driving excellence align seamlessly with our commitment to proving top-tier influencer and creative marketing solutions.”

As Born Bred Talent continues to shape the influencer marketing landscape, Stephanie Scicchitano’s appointment ushers in a new era of innovation, growth and strategic leadership. Her role will undoubtedly play a pivotal part in steering the renowned agency towards an exciting and increasingly successful future.




