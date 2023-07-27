Indie PR & Comms Agency EVH Announces Los Angeles Agency Opening

Independent PR and communications agency EVH has announced its expansion into US market. Founded by Emma van Haandel in 2004, the Los Angeles outpost will be the third for the agency that already operates in Sydney and Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Pete Harrison has been promoted to newly created role of VP, head of strategy and growth to be based in Los Angeles.

Pete Harrison and Emma van Haandel

Harrison has over 20 years experience in Australia and the US regions across media, entertainment and technology sectors including senior leadership roles at Salesforce, NBCUniversal and News Corp’s Medium Rare. With the expansion, Harrison will continue to work closely with van Haandel to expand the service offering and drive growth for the agency and its clients.

Van Haandel said: “EVH have been activating in the US on behalf of our Australian clients since the agency’s inception 19 years ago. Having a permanent office in Los Angeles will further expand our already solid network and surface growth opportunities for our clients. We also anticipate that US brands looking to enter and grow in the Australian market will benefit from the unique hybrid nature of the Australian and New Zealand markets ahead of expansion into the wider APAC region.”

Harrison commented: “After considered regional market planning for the next phase of growth for EVH, our direction to expand into the US is based on the realised potential of the agency and the work we do with our client partners. With the US at the forefront of advanced trend application, we have recognised the value for our team and client partners to be part of that as we head into the future.”

Founding clients of the US business includes transformative wellness brand, Manna Vitality, iconic fashion house and red carpet favourite, Alex Perry and multidisciplinary designer, Haydenshapes.

EVH’s client portfolio includes Aesop, Alex Perry, Bang & Olufsen, Chanel, Dion Lee, Farfetch, Fliteboard, Gucci, Haydenshapes, Hublot, IIttala, Jaguar Land Rover, Jardan, Moët Hennessy, Olivia Bond Diamonds, RIMOWA, Royal Doulton, ŞENER BESIM, SIR., Technogym, Van Cleef & Arpels, Waterford, Wedgwood and Zegna.