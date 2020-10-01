Indie Agency Ambire Wins Six New Accounts

Despite many advertisers cutting back on their agency fees and ad spend, the Lower North Shore based, indie agency Ambire has recently been appointed 6 new accounts as the agency takes on Digital Media Buying, Website Build and Development, Digital Strategy and SEO projects across a range of verticals.

Back in March, the agency won Nourishing Bubs, an Aussie range of easy-to-use individual portioned pureed baby food started by the nutritionist Olivia Bates and Lisa Wipfli, where they assisted the launch in Woolworths. Ambire were appointed for paid media, SEO and digital strategy, which kick started the new business boom.

In the last 5 months Ambire has been appointed for digital media strategy, digital media buying and SEO by the Sydney hardware stores chain Sunlite Mitre 10, gift, decor & florist supplies superstore Koch&Co and Melbourne-based Lilypad Flowers.

After building out an internal web development team, Ambire has also recently won the international account for Diamond Dotz and MaMa Ka’z for web build, SEO, digital strategy and media buying to kick off next month.

The new account wins add to the existing client portfolio that includes Kennards Self Storage, InStitchu, Flowers for Everyone and The Academy Brand to name a few.

Andrea Atzori, Co-founder and Director of Ambire said: “The last few months have been challenging to say the least – in our perspective, where there is change, comes opportunity. Now more than ever before, digital solutions are at the forefront of society. Our focus is ensuring we adapt quickly to new opportunities, and we’re excited to be working with new clients who share the same perspective and big ambitions.”