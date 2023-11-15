Important Dates & Deadlines – Cannes In Cairns 2024

Asia Pacific’s festival of creativity, Cannes in Cairns, is back for an even bigger and better third year — and there’s stuff you need to know.

Take a minute and add some of these dates in the diary, or don’t, and summit to major FOMO and a significantly less productive career.

As a reminder, with no less than 1,200 attendees this year, Cannes in Cairns has become a magnet for innovative and bold minds across APAC in the world of advertising, media, marketing, communications, tech and more.

From author and entrepreneur Zoë Foster Blake, investigative journalist at The Australian Hedley Thomas and award-winning Australian journalist, writer and radio/TV presenter Stan Grant, to executive chairman at S4 Capital, Sir Martin Sorrell and global head of marketing at Flight Centre, Clinton Hearne — the list of 2023 speakers has helped cement the event as an annual must-attend industry staple.

There’s also the Cairns Crocodiles Awards — an entirely new beast coming to Tropical North Queensland next year. See here for more on The Crocs.

So don’t delay, get in on the action and note the dates below:

Super early bird tickets on sale: 20 September 2023

Session Picker closing: 30 November 2024

Early bird tickets start: 31 Dec 2023

Crocodiles – Entries open (super early bird): Wednesday 10 Jan 2024

Crocodiles – Super early bird entries close: Friday 9 Feb 2024

Crocodiles – On time entries close: Friday 23 Feb 2024

Crocodiles – Late entries: Friday 1 March 2024

Side Events EOI open: 4 March 2024

General Admission: 31 March 2024

Full agenda release: 4 March 2024

Welcome party theme announcement: 25 March 2024

Crocodiles – Shortlist announced: Thursday 18 April, 2024

Side Events closed: 13 May 2024

Cannes in Cairns 2024: 4-7 June 2024

Crocodiles – Live judging: Monday 3 June, 2024

Crocodiles – Awards Night: Thursday June 6 , 2024

Do you have a hot topic for the tropics?

