IMAA To Deliver The Industry’s ‘Greatest Show’ With New-Look Member Conference

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) has announced its new-look member conference – The Greatest Media Show – a dynamic blend of keynote speeches, CMO insights and punchy pitches from industry leaders.

Lead image: Chris Savage

In a departure from its traditional format, this year’s IMAA conference will include critical insights from several notable speakers, along with opportunities for media industry leaders to showcase their offerings and insights to members via a six-minute power update with a high-impact elevator pitch, or in the ultimate ‘pitch-off’ – a rapid fire, fun battle of the publishers for their right to be on an agency’s media schedule.

The Greatest Media Show also takes to Melbourne and will be held at Hoyts Melbourne Central on Tuesday 20 February.

For the first time, the event will feature a CMO panel, moderated by Gravia CEO, Vivienne Ryan. The panel will bring together three accomplished marketers to engage in an open conversation on the challenges and opportunities that modern marketing departments encounter. Topics will include how independent agencies can assist in streamlining marketers’ responsibilities, effective strategies for marketers dealing with tight budgets, insights into anticipated marketing trends for 2024, and the secrets to fostering enduring, mutually beneficial relationships between agencies, marketers and business owners.

Industry leaders from Commercial Radio & Audio, Boomtown, IAB, Outdoor Media Association, ThinkTV and ThinkNewsBrands, along with media partner, Val Morgan, will be discussing the major changes and developments in their sectors and what agencies need to know in 2024.

Further keynote speakers include:

Tom Pitney: the founder of youth media site Punkee and former strategy director at NewsCorp, Pitney founded AI agency AirStack last year. He will discuss how to navigate AI, with a focus on empowering brands, marketing leaders and agencies to harness emerging technology to work smarter, grow faster and accomplish more with less.

Julia Vargiu: is the Director of Australia at SI Partners, a global consultancy and M&A firm advising agencies, consultancies and tech service providers at the forefront of the digital economy on how to build and achieve maximum value for shareholders. She provides growth consultancy and M&A advice to clients in Australia, APAC and the USA.

James Zipeure: A leader in commercial sustainability and AI transition, James’s influence extends across APAC, Australia, and the UK. As former COO of Havas and the founder of Exact AI, he has revolutionised workplace productivity by harnessing AI and automation. His dedication also extends well beyond the realm of business innovation. He passionately champions mental health reform in the media industry, effectively combining cutting-edge technology with a strong commitment to social responsibility.

David Fish: a globally recognised strategist, business leader and record-breaking pilot. Fish is a renowned chief strategy officer, collaborating with some of the world’s largest advertisers, global agency networks, and media sales houses. He is also a British and Australian aviation champion and commercial pilot.

Chris Savage: One of Asia Pacific’s pre-eminent public relations, marketing and communications industry leaders. The founding CEO of Ogilvy PR, Savage was also for 8 years the COO of STW Group (now WPP AUNZ), Australia’s then leading marketing content and communications groups. He is the founder of The Savage Company – a growth advisory firm.

There will also be a Seven Network high profile personality who will join the speaker line-up to be announced soon.

Following the event formalities, QMS will host an after party for all attendees.

“We are excited to once again be hosting ‘The Greatest Media Show’ after party with the IMAA, in what is becoming an out of the ordinary event on the media calendar. We look forward to an afternoon of great connection and celebration of the significance of our independent agencies,” said QMS general manager independent & direct sales, David Pullinger.

“We are so excited to launch our first-ever Greatest Media Show. Just like its title, this conference is designed to be fast-paced, dynamic and entertaining – we really want to invigorate our members and get them excited for the year ahead,”said IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan.

“This year’s event offers not only a stellar line-up of speakers, but an opportunity for our industry leaders and media partners to directly engage with our members in a way that is witty and lighthearted, but still highly informative”.

“The Greatest Media Show is the perfect way to kick off a busy 2024 for both the IMAA and our members – I look forward to seeing our agency members, media executives, and industry partners and associations gathered in Melbourne”.