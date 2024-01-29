IMAA Announces Record Number Of Media Partners For 2024

Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national, not-for-profit industry association for the independent media agency industry, has announced its 45 media partners – a record for the organisation – who have joined for 2024.

This includes a return of 40 media organisations who have re-committed to supporting the independent media agency sector again in 2024 along with five new media partners.

The IMAA is honoured to have as its returning media partner supporters: Nova Entertainment, Nine, Seven Network, Network10, Acast, ACM, Amazon, ARN, Bishopp, Blis, Cartology, Crimtan, Criteo, Foxtel Media, GoTransit Media Group, Gumtree Media, GWI, IAS Integral Ad Science, Insticator, JCDecaux, LinkedIn, Meta, Moove Media, News Corp Australia, Nexxen, oOh!, Pinterest, QMS, Quantcast, Reddit, SCA, Scentre Group Brandspace, Sports Entertainment Network, Spotify, StackAdapt, Taboola, TikTok For Business, Tonic Media Network, Val Morgan, and Weatherzone, and welcomes new partners Adobe, Audience360, Mamamia, Motio and Snap.

“We are humbled to have a historic number of media partners onboard for 2024.The majority of our media partners have been fantastic supporters of the IMAA since its inception in 2020 and we are so grateful for their support. We’re also thrilled to welcome our five new partners and the 40 media organisations reaffirming their commitment to the IMAA this year,” IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said.

“Our strong partnerships from the media industry are demonstrative of the continued industry support for indie agencies, and the IMAA’s track record for delivering real results for its members. It’s a sign of the ever-growing power of Australia’s independent media agency sector, particularly in winning major clients and delivering effective and award-winning campaigns. I’m delighted to introduce our five new partners – Adobe, Audience360, Mamamia, Motio and Snap”.

Adobe is one of the world’s leading software providers, delivering billions of experiences across screens, and processing trillions of data transactions online.

“We are delighted to partner with the IMAA for 2024. We are excited to work with the broader group and build upon our legacy of supporting the indies and collaborating to drive success,” said Adobe advertising global managing director, Phil Cowlishaw.

Audience360 is Australia’s leader in first-party audience data, through exclusive partnerships with trusted publisher brands.

“Audience360 is proud to partner with the IMAA, particularly as we have a shared ambition to future-proof the media industry in Australia. With two significant challenges on the horizon – the phasing out of third-party cookies and changes in privacy regulations – our partnership has come at an opportune time. Together, we aim to help independent agencies and their clients overcome these challenges through our innovative approach and tailored solutions,” said Audience360 managing director, Jenny Parkes.

Mamamia is Australia’s largest women’s media brand, offering content across its website, social media, video and leading podcast network.

“We are proud to partner with the IMAA in 2024. The contribution the IMAA and its members make to the media industry is fantastic and important. Mamamia is looking forward to the collaboration, helping IMAA members and brands to connect even more deeply with women and their purchasing super power,” said Mamamia national head of sales, independent agencies & direct, Holly Yates, said.

Motio is home to a unique audience experience platform for digital-based locations. It integrates best-in-market technology, with carefully curated content, to deliver memorable experiences in high-exposure environments across Australia.

“Our business has been growing rapidly over the past three years and, in no small part, thanks to independent agencies that have supported our people, our ideas and business. The partnership is a very natural next step and we are looking forward to working closely with Sam and the team to be a part of the innovative work that is being driven through IMAA and the incredibly hard working independent agencies that are the backbone of Australian media,” said Adam Cadwallader, CEO at Motio,

Snap is the company behind Snapchat, is designed for strengthening relationships and a community of 8 million Australians comes to the platform each month, to have fun with the people they care most about in real life.

“Snapchat is proud to partner with the IMAA to support independent agencies. The IMAA plays a critical role in this landscape, providing inspiration, education and support in an innovative, client-focussed and growing space. We are thrilled to be working with the IMAA team in 2024 and partnering more closely with Australia’s dynamic independent agencies,” said Snapchat Agency Lead, Dina Bailey.

For the first time, 2024 media partner applications were reviewed against a criteria of channel diversity, market alignment, customer needs and feedback to ensure they aligned with the IMAA’s overall strategic objectives.

The media partner announcement comes ahead of a busy year for the IMAA, with major member events planned across the nation, including The Greatest Media Show conference on 20 February, another industry-first delegation to the Northern Territory, networking opportunities, and sustainability and charity activations.

IMAA industry body partners include Boomtown, Commercial Radio & Audio, Outdoor Media Association, ThinkTV, and Think News Brands.