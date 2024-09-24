IMAA Academy Nominated For LearnX Global Education Awards

The Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), the national industry body representing independent media agencies, has been named as a finalist in the prestigious 2024 LearnX global education awards.

The IMAA’s landmark Academy has been nominated for several trophies at this year’s LearnX awards

including:

Best Learning Model – Best Learning (Industry Specific)

Best Learning Model – Online Learning

Best eLearning Project – eLearning project

Best eLearning Project – widespread eLearning implementation

The annual LearnX Awards are held globally, celebrating learning and talent development projects across corporate, education, public and not-for-profit sectors. Now in its 16th year, the awards have recognised more than 2,500 projects from more than 30 countries worldwide, including hundreds of Australian initiatives.

The IMAA’s industry-first online training academy has been recognised among several other Australian projects, nominated for its vision to drive and support talent development nationwide. The 2024 LearnX Award winners will be announced at a gala award ceremony at Melbourne’s Crown on November 26.

The IMAA Academy, which launched in March last year, is the organisation’s most significant education initiative – a landmark, comprehensive learning platform for the independent media agency sector.

Created to help address the national skills crisis, the IMAA Academy aims to future-proof the indie agency industry, upskilling staff and helping to attract talent to the sector.

The all-inclusive training program includes eight e-learning modules, covering media, audio, digital, cinema, TV, out-of-home, regional, and publishing and news, along with videos, digital glossaries, and podcasts featuring industry leaders and channel experts. Each module is IMAA certified, with participants receiving a course badge once they successfully complete each module.

Since launching, the IMAA Academy has trained hundreds of independent media professionals, while also offering in-person networking and training opportunities, coinciding with some of the module’s official releases.

The association also recently inked an innovative partnership with SBS for a new training module, focused on core inclusion skills, gender equity, cultural diversity, disability, First Nations, LGBTQI+, generational diversity and appropriate workplace behaviour.

IMAA CEO, Sam Buchanan, said the LearnX nominations were a coup for the organisation.

“These nominations solidify the importance of our investment in the Academy. This program took more than two years to create, consultation with more than 70 media experts and more than 1,000 years of combined industry experience, to bring to fruition. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve delivered and achieved – it’s just another example of how the IMAA is leading the way in Australia’s media industry, helping to invest in the future of the sector,” he said.

“Since launching the IMAA Academy, we have trained hundreds of indie agency professionals, adding much-needed skill sets to our members and the broader media sector. The nominations for the LearnX Awards reflect our vision to create a truly innovative project, designed to help upskill and train talent. These awards are one of the most prized accolades for learning, talent and skill development – we’re incredibly proud just to be nominated.”