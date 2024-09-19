IKEA Transforms Windows Into Ads With New Roller Blinds Campaign

At IKEA, creativity and functionality go hand in hand, a fact that is clearly demonstrated in their recent campaign. This time, IKEA has transformed simple roller blinds into a unique media solution, helping the brand reach more people with their affordable products.

In collaboration with Åkestam Holst NoA, IKEA Sweden has launched a series of specially printed roller blinds that do more than just block out the morning sun. The outside of each blind displays a price and a product from IKEA’s sleep range, such as pillows, duvets, and mattresses, turning every window into an advertisement for IKEA when the blinds are drawn.

The idea is simple: IKEA invited everyone to become one of their sleepfluencers. The selected participants received a roller blind free of charge in exchange for turning their windows into billboards for IKEA while they sleep.

“This is a way for us to give back to our customers while also gaining visibility in a new and innovative way,” said Jonas Westberg, marketing communication leader at IKEA Sweden. “The campaign is a fun and unconventional way to help people sleep well while also promoting our affordable range to even more people”.

The campaign, which launched in Sweden, has seen an enthusiastic response. Roller blinds have been sent out to households across the country, turning windows into ads while helping more people get a good night’s sleep.

“As with all our campaigns, we aimed to highlight the essence of IKEA’s Democratic Design – making great products accessible to everyone,” said Michal Sitkiewicz, one of the creatives at Åkestam Holst NoA. “This campaign is a playful example of how we could take a simple everyday product and turn it into something both functional and innovative”.

Credits:

IKEA:

Jonas Westberg, Marketing Communication Leader, IKEA Sweden

Sanna Green, Integrated media leader, IKEA Sweden

Felicia Asklund, Marketing Communications Manager, IKEA Sweden

Åkestam Holst, NoA

Michal Sitkiewicz, Art Director

Eva Wallmark, Art Director

Rickard Beskow, Copywriter

Sophia Wattjersson, Client Director

Anna Nollendorfs, Account Manager

Daniel Vaccino, Creative Director

Anna Forsberg, Final art

John Müllendorfs, Production

Sindra Liebe, Planner

Jerker Winther, Head of Planning

Hugo Wallmo, Creative designer

Carlos Carrasco, DoP/Editor/Grade

Joanna Nilsson, Film Producer