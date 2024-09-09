IKEA Launches Search For Australia’s Worst Sleeper To Help Aussies Get A Better Night’s Sleep

IKEA has begun the nationwide hunt to find Australia’s worst sleeper. One slumberless member of the public will be given the chance to learn everything they need to know to get the best night’s sleep, with just one catch…they’ll also be helping to educate the rest of Australia, spending 24 hours in IKEA’s harbourside “Sleep Billboard”.

Located at Sydney’s Overseas Passenger Terminal, the IKEA Sleep Billboard is not your regular advertisement, but a 3D, glass-sided billboard that has been transformed into a real-life, sleep oasis, meticulously designed by the IKEA sleep experts.

Passers-by will be able to watch the winner inside the billboard, going about their day in the custom-built bedroom as they eat IKEA food, exercise, read, kick back and relax and, of course, assemble parts of their room.

When dusk falls, the person will experience a night’s sleep complete with the 6 sleep essentials – the factors IKEA believes are essential to achieve the perfect snooze, including comfort, temperature, light, sound, air quality, and decluttering.

What’s more, all the action, or lack of action of watching someone sleep, will be live-streamed via IKEA Australia’s TikTok channel.

To enter, IKEA is asking potential candidates to create a video and post it on their TikTok showing why they’re a terrible sleeper and why they need IKEA to help. Entrants must tag IKEA Australia and be following the account to be eligible.

“As experts in life at home, we know we have the products, solutions, and knowledge to help all Australians get the best night’s sleep. To prove it, we want to find ‘Australia’s Worst Sleeper’ to see if we can help them improve their Z’s. They just need to be comfortable helping passers-by and those watching online find the answers too,” said Patricia Routledge, communications manager, IKEA Australia.

“We think even in the most challenging environment – being on show to the public behind glass in a ‘sleep billboard’ right on Sydney Harbour – IKEA can improve even a terrible sleeper’s night’s rest”.

“This is truly an Australian-first, and we can’t wait to showcase how IKEA can help Aussies get a better night’s sleep in this highly immersive way,” added Routledge.

After their 24 hours spent in the living billboard, the chosen sleepyhead will also win a complete bedroom makeover by an IKEA interior designer, to the value of $5,000, so they can take their new better sleep habits into their own home.

The IKEA living sleep billboard will be at the Overseas Passenger Terminal, Circular Quay, Sydney, for 24 hours from 8.30 am Tuesday 1 October till 8.30 am Wednesday 2 October.

The competition is open now, from 9 am AEST on Monday 9 September via IKEA Australia’s Tik Tok, and closes at 11:59 pm AEST on Wednesday 18 September.