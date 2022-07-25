IGA Champions Local Charities In New Campaign From The Core Agency

A new campaign from The Core Agency highlights how shopping with IGA can help Australian causes and charities within local communities.

Since 2010, IGA retailers have supported more than 13,700 charities and not for profit organisations across 1,400 communities around Australia through the sale of products marked with a Community Chest ticket or those branded Community Co. Each year a portion of these sales goes to each store’s Community Chest, which retailers then allocate for the benefit of local causes in their area.

Featuring five IGA retailers across the country, the campaign explains how shopping at IGA can help directly fund causes in your local area such as equipment for schools or funding excursions, helping sporting clubs and supporting Riding for the Disabled, Clown Doctors and Men’s Sheds.

The campaign includes a 45-second and a 30-second TV commercial, digital and social media.

Christian Finucane, founder and creative partner at The Core Agency said: “Local IGA stores are the heart of their communities and each year these independent retailers support more than 1,200 beneficiaries through the Community Chest program. Using real retailers we tell the inspirational stories of how shopping at IGA has made a meaningful impact to causes that are close to home.”

Tracy Wilson, GM marketing at Metcash added: “Independent IGA retailers often help smaller and less well known charities and organisations that sometimes don’t get the same attention or resources as the big national not-for-profits. IGA shoppers see the benefits they bring to their communities right on their doorstep and this campaign recognises how shopping at IGA makes a real difference to the lives of people locally.”

