IGA Champions Local Charities In New Campaign From The Core Agency

IGA Champions Local Charities In New Campaign From The Core Agency
Tim Addington
By Tim Addington
SHARE
THIS



A new campaign from The Core Agency highlights how shopping with IGA can help Australian causes and charities within local communities.

Since 2010, IGA retailers have supported more than 13,700 charities and not for profit organisations across 1,400 communities around Australia through the sale of products marked with a Community Chest ticket or those branded Community Co. Each year a portion of these sales goes to each store’s Community Chest, which retailers then allocate for the benefit of local causes in their area.

Featuring five IGA retailers across the country, the campaign explains how shopping at IGA can help directly fund causes in your local area such as equipment for schools or funding excursions, helping sporting clubs and supporting Riding for the Disabled, Clown Doctors and Men’s Sheds.

The campaign includes a 45-second and a 30-second TV commercial, digital and social media.

Christian Finucane, founder and creative partner at The Core Agency said: “Local IGA stores are the heart of their communities and each year these independent retailers support more than 1,200 beneficiaries through the Community Chest program. Using real retailers we tell the inspirational stories of how shopping at IGA has made a meaningful impact to causes that are close to home.”

Tracy Wilson, GM marketing at Metcash added: “Independent IGA retailers often help smaller and less well known charities and organisations that sometimes don’t get the same attention or resources as the big national not-for-profits. IGA shoppers see the benefits they bring to their communities right on their doorstep and this campaign recognises how shopping at IGA makes a real difference to the lives of people locally.”

Credits:
Client: Metcash
Brand: IGA
General Manager Marketing: Tracy Wilson
Head of Marketing: Brand: Helen Kealy
Community Marketing Manager: Michelle Lee
Senior Brand Manager: Stephanie Amann
National PR and Content Manager: Heather Howell

Agency: The Core Agency
Founder & Creative Partner: Christian Finucane
Founder & Creative Partner: Jon Skinner
Senior Copywriter: Kevin MacNamara
Strategy Director: Clare La Palombara
Business Director: Rebecca Turner
Senior Account Director: Sid De
Account Manager: Justin Westlake
Senior Agency Producer: Monique Pardavi

Production Company: Photoplay
Director: Jasmin Tarasin
Executive Producer: Emma Thompson
Producer: Tom Slater
Editor: Gabriella Muir
Post Production: Vandal
Post Producer: Sophie Knott
Music & Sound Design: Rumble

Media: Starcom

Please login with linkedin to comment

IGA the core agency

Latest News

CultureCast Update: Dig Agency And T Garage Return To Talk Multisensory Wellness
  • Marketing
  • Media

CultureCast Update: Dig Agency And T Garage Return To Talk Multisensory Wellness

In a market of rising instability and change, T garage + Dig has launched CultureCast – a program that will help brands and businesses go beyond trends, to become part of the meaningful and lasting changes that shape our culture. The first iteration of CultureCast resulted in 9 macro themes or cultural shifts that capture […]

Glow Launches Social Responsibility Score In US And UK
  • Marketing

Glow Launches Social Responsibility Score In US And UK

Australian research technology company Glow today announced the expansion of its market leading consumer ESG/sustainability research product into the US and UK.   Glow’s Social Responsibility Score (SRS) is a syndicated data product that enables brands to diagnose and benchmark consumer perception of their ESG performance over time, across audiences, markets and competitors. SRS gives companies […]

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network
  • Media
  • Technology

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network

In just over 12 months, The Nutrition Couch Podcast produced by dietitians Leanne Ward and Susie Burrell for ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network has hit 1 million downloads. The Nutrition Couch is a health podcast hosted and produced by qualified dietitians hosted by Susie Burrell and Leanna Ward. Throughout each episode, Burrell and Ward share their experience in […]

Hit 103.1 & 102.3 Triple M are the new media partners of the Townsville Fire WNBL team, with a launch at the Townsville radio stations HQ.
  • Marketing
  • Media

Townsville Fire WNBL Teams Up With Hit 103.1 And 102.3 Triple M

Townsville Fire, who compete in the WNBL in Australia, have partnered with radio stations Hit 103.1 and 102.3 Triple M to highlight the team’s performances over the course of the coming season. Main image L to R: Courtney Woods (Townsville Fire WNBL), Steve ‘Pricey’ Price (Triple M), Stephanie Reid (Townsville Fire WNBL), Shannon Seebohm (coach, […]