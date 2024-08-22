Ideally Fuels Australian Growth With Strategic New Hires

Ideally, the research platform created to infuse customer insights into the creative process has today announced the appointment of Casey Kudrenko and George Robertson to their growth team as the company expands its presence on Australian shores.

With over 12 years’ experience in Consumer Psychology, Casey Kudrenko joins the Ideally team as a strategic client partner, where she will be responsible for driving business growth and ensuring the company’s vision of delivering timely and relevant insights is realised for customers.

From her past experience with neuromarketing and neuroanalytics company, Neuro-Insight, Casey has been involved with some of Australia’s and Asia Pacific’s largest brands and organisations, helping them design, explore, implement and apply unique neuroscience-based insights. As a specialist in cognitive drivers of consumer behaviour and decision-making, she will leverage her expertise in neuroscience, human insights, and consumer psychology to analyse the multifaceted impacts of media, creative, category, and the consumer.

George Robertson, also joins the team as a strategic agency partner, focusing on building and deepening the company’s strategic agency channel. The role comes in response to the growing demand from creative agencies for customised overnight research projects, enabling them to test propositions and creativity with consumers, and drive momentum in their campaigns.

Coming from 15 years in some of Australia’s top tier creative agencies, including Ogilvy, Clemenger BBDO, CHEP, R/GA and, more recently, Howatson+Company, George has worked with some of the world’s most loved brands across every category. He is a passionate marketer who gets excited about building businesses and brands through creativity, curiosity, and partnership.

Commenting on the new appointments, Simon Gawn, Head of Ideally Australia, said, “It’s well beyond our wildest expectations to be able to bring on people of Casey and George’s experience this early in our journey. We have had such a warm response from the innovation and marketing community in NZ and Australia. Doors have been opened by people resonating with the problem we are solving through our platform and these roles will help us walk through them to drive value with our customers.”

Ideally provides marketers with rapid customer insights to validate and test concepts, messages, products and ideas. By bringing the customer voice to the forefront of the creative process through timely, affordable and accurate research, Ideally helps agencies and brands build stronger, more resonant campaigns.

Since launching in August 2023, Ideally is already deeply embedded in the creative and innovation processes of more than 115 customers across ANZ including Asahi, Telstra, Bupa, Revlon, Hanes, Lion, Kraft Heinz, Afterpay, Nine, and Goodman Fielder. The platform is also used by 25 of the top creative and advertising agencies in Australia, including DDB, VML, M&C Saatchi, Ogilvy, Special Australia and Thinkerbell.