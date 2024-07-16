iD Collective Grows The Hairy Pill’s Success

The Hairy Pill’s a one-a-day hair loss drug for men & women that’s ideal for anyone wanting to look like Marge Simpson.

In hairy news, iD Collective has announced its partnership with The Hairy Pill, a revolutionary one-a-day hair loss treatment for men and women.

Building on the success of The Hairy Pill’s initial “Grow On” campaign launched in January 2024, iD Collective has been tasked with further solidifying the brand’s position as the leader in the hair loss treatment category, ensuring it stands out in the cluttered hair loss market.

iD developed a creative campaign that was aimed to redefine The Hairy Pill’s market presence and further grow awareness of the brand, ultimately resulting in sales. This led to a diverse campaign with multiple characters, designed to engage audiences nationwide, blending TV and video ads, radio, and strong social media traction. iD also wrote and composed an original music piece to enhance its appeal across Australia.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Hairy Pill and take their “Grow On” campaign to the next level,” said Amanda Booth, executive director at iD Collective. “Our team thrives on creating impactful and results-oriented solutions for our clients. This campaign is designed not only to raise brand awareness but also to drive user engagement and ultimately, fuel customer growth for The Hairy Pill. We believe in the transformative power of this product and are excited to help it reach its full potential. We’ve loved collaborating with the passionate team at The Hairy Pill, whose dedication to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our own values”.

The Hairy Pill tells customers it takes between 3 and 6 months to start seeing results.