Icon Agency Rockets Into PRovoke APAC Fast Movers Rankings Top Five
Integrated communications firm Icon Agency has been ranked the fourth fastest growing agency in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, according to the 2022 PRovoke PR Agency ‘Fast Movers’ rankings.
Icon’s fee income for calendar 2021 grew 84.3 per cent, making it the fastest-growing and largest independent agency in Australia.
The Melbourne-based indy was ranked 172 in the world by fee income, up from 226 last year.
Icon entered the PRovoke Media Asia-Pacific ‘Fast Movers’ rankings last year in ninth position with fee income growth of 68.2 per cent.
Icon group managing director, Joanne Painter, said the firm’s continued strong performance over 2021 and into 2022 was testament to the power of purpose to shape business outcomes.
“Achieving a top five ranking in our region is particularly satisfying as it coincides with Icon’s 20th anniversary celebrations. When we formed Icon two decades ago, we knew we wanted to be a different type of agency. Back then, not many businesses were talking about social impact or how purpose can inform creative practice. Today, industry and clients are looking for partners who share their ambition to have a meaningful impact on the world.
“Icon’s purposeful work ethos isn’t just talk — we give preference to briefs that improve lives, support communities and help the planet. We look for employees who share these beliefs and gain satisfaction from working with like-minded clients. That focus on purpose is driving growth and attracting global clients to our roster.”
