Ian Rowden To Succeed Ann Sherry As Enero Chair

Ann Sherry has resigned as chair of Enero. Ian Rowden, currently an independent non-executive director, will succeed her as chair on 18 October.

“Since joining the board in 2020, I have been continually inspired by the passion and the energy of every Enero employee,” said Sherry.

“I am honoured to take on the role of chair and look forward to continuing to drive innovation across all our brands as we focus on delivering for all our shareholders and stakeholders,” said Rowden.

Rowden has served on the Board since 2018 and chairs the remuneration & nomination committee.

He is also a director of ASX listed companies Reliance Worldwide Corporation and Guzman y Gomez.

Chief financial officer Carla Webb-Sear has also resigned to pursue another opportunity, with her departure date to be determined.

“I want to thank Carla for the energy and passion she has bought to the role and we wish her well in her new role,” said CEO Brent Scrimshaw.

Enero posted a 7 per cent rise to $10.3 million in like-for-like net profit for the year to June but reported a statutory loss from writedowns on the value of acquisitions.