IAB Australia Unveils 13 New Members As It Continues To Expand

Industry interest and support for IAB Australia continues to grow, with 13 new members joining the industry body in the first four months of this year.

The new members who include brands, publishers, agencies and adtech companies, were drawn to the IAB by the opportunity to engage in industry discussions and initiatives, either through participation in councils and working groups or as general members. The ability to access policy advice on regulatory issues, industry best practice guidelines and advertising and measurement standards, as well as attend all IAB events free of charge are other popular benefits of membership.

The new members include Adgile Media, AdFixus, Quora, Reddit, Australian Venue Co, StackAdapt, TechMedia, Hype & Dexter, Thanks, Audience Group, FreeWheel, Smartly and Captify. They join the 175 existing IAB Australia members including Terry White Chemmart, Metcash and Fetch TV who joined late last year.

“One of the IAB’s greatest strengths is the breadth of the industry represented by our members both locally and internationally. Together they enable us to grow sustainable and diverse investment in digital advertising in Australia. Everything we do is designed to enable better business for our members by tackling vital challenges, showing what great advertising can do, and looking ahead to help them prepare for the future”, said Gai Le Roy, CEO of IAB Australia.

Much of the success achieved by IAB Australia originates from the work conducted by the IAB councils and working groups which are comprised of a wide range of IAB Member companies.

The participants provide a broad, collective voice to address key issues and challenges faced by the industry, by marketers and by the members’ own organisations. Their work includes helping set Australian specific standards and guidelines, driving education initiatives and developing key industry resources.