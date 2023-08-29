“I Should Have Been Creative Director!” – Jane Caro Joins GroupM’s Aimee Buchanan & Bullfrog’s Elle Bullen On New B&T TV Episode!

Creative directors everywhere will be nervous about their jobs as feminist writer (and overall icon) Jane Caro has revealed at this year’s B&T Women In Media Awards that she had dreams of becoming a creative director.

Caro joins GroupM’s trailblazing CEO Aimee Buchanan as well as the exceptional lifetime achievement award winner Elle Bullen from Bullfrog in this very special video for B&T TV.

If you want humour and inspiration this Tuesday, it is one to watch!