HypeAuditor Reveals Top 10 Aussie Brands Connecting With Instagram Influencers

London, UK - July 30, 2018: The buttons of the photo app Instagram, surrounded by WhatsApp, Facebook, Messages and other apps on the screen of an iPhone.
Today, influencer marketing platform HypeAuditor has released new data revealing the brands that have received the highest number of organic and paid tags or mentions on Instagram from influencers during the fast half of the year.

The data reveals that department stores such as Kmart, Target and Big W and Australia’s top supermarkets Woolworths and Coles lead the pack when it comes to influencer marketing. Kmart Australia tops the list with 2.79k mentions by more than 700 influencers, followed by Woolworths raking in 2.05 mentions from 616 influencers.

The influencer marketing industry, according to HypeAuditor data, is set to be worth over $22 billion by 2025, therefore presenting an enormous opportunity for brands and influencers alike.

Only three of the Top 10 are fashion brands with Glassons, Princess Polly Boutique and Aimn Oceania ranked 7th, 8th and 9th respectively. It’s a sharp contrast to the UK where 9 of the top 10 brands are fashion retailers including ASOS, Zara, H&M and Shein.

Although Bunnings Warehouse is ranked 10th for the first half of 2022 with 367 influencers sharing 863 mentions on Instagram, the hardware giant may climb up that list for the second half of the year following its recent influencer marketing push to target Gen Z Australians amid soaring house prices.

Full details of the top ten, including reach, followers, mentions and the number of influencers promoting them, can be found here:

Rank Account Followers Mentions Number of influencer posts between 1 Jan – 30 June 2022 Reach
1 Kmart Australia 1.29m 2790 717 6.11m
2 Woolworths 230,890 2050 616 3.75m
3 Coles 219,230 1710 521 2.6m
4 Target Australia 680,380 940 469 2.84m
5 BigW 370,730 1280 462 2.34m
6 Chemist Warehouse 116,550 1260 414 2.15m
7 Glassons 16,180 835 408 2.36m
8 Princess Polly Boutique 2.29m 856 403 1.85m
9 Aimn Oceania 293,060 836 394 1.26m
10 Bunnings 388,880 863 367 4.12m

