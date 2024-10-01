AdvertisingNewsletter

Hydralyte Takes Drenching Thirst Literally In New Campaign Via Five By Five Global

Five by Five Global has announced the launch of its first work for Hydralyte, “Drench Your Thirst,” the brand’s first standalone TVC in almost 3 years.

The new campaign marks the beginning of a partnership with Five by Five Global, which recently won the business via a competitive creative pitch.

The work is the agency’s first under the leadership of its new managing director, Mark Anderson.

“Hydralyte leads the category and we wanted to find a way to boldly reaffirm this position with consumers and dramatise the rehydration process, by turning this into a visually captivating experience that resonates with, but also entertains, consumers,” said Anderson.

“The client gave us a lot of creative freedom and the talent did a brilliant job ensuring we completed the shoot in one day, a big achievement when working with water in this way. The Woodshed, our production partners, did an incredible job with nailing each of the scenes and editing,” added Anderson.

“We’re thrilled with the end result, and the brand plays a very clear role in the storytelling, without detracting from the entertainment. The proposition couldn’t be conveyed more bluntly! The agency invested the right amount of time in pre-production to ensure the water drop worked naturally and the shoot went very smoothly as a result,” said Care Pharmaceuticals senior brand manager, Alexis Wormleaton.

The “Drench Your Thirst” campaign, set to debut on 1 October, will be featured across TV, cinema, OOH and across social media, with media managed by This is Flow.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

